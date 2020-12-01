With expanded weekly COVID-19 testing, Clemson will hold 31% of classes in-person this spring

CLEMSON — Clemson University students will have access to some full-time, in-person classes when they return to campus in January for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic first shut down schools in the spring.

Clemson Provost Bob Jones told trustees at a special called meeting Tuesday that 31 percent of all class sections will have a "traditional" learning model, meaning students will gather with their instructors for every class period, all week, throughout the semester.

Parents and students wanted this, and the faculty is excited about it, Jones said.

"They felt like they were missing that experience in the classroom," Jones said of the faculty.

Clemson President Jim Clements said the university leaned heavily on "data and science" as it designed its learning strategies for the spring semester. Jones added that students, faculty and administrators have collaborated on coming up with a strategy for the spring. Collaboration, Jones said, has built trust. Clements and Jones said the university will stick to its instruction model this coming spring until data and science show it should change.

Twenty-six percent of courses will have a "blended" instruction, meaning a mix of online and in-person classes. Forty-three percent of classes will remain all online.

"We look forward to the return to normalcy," Jones said.

Of the university's roughly 26,000 students this fall, about 3,800 opted to take all courses online. Going into the spring, about 1,300 have asked to take all classes online. Jones said he expects this number to rise to about 2,000 by the time registration wraps up Jan. 12.

Stepping up aggressive testing

Jones prefaced his remarks about in-person classes with an update on how the campus will handle coronavirus testing and contact tracing when students return in January.

With on-campus saliva-based testing reaching a capacity of up to 6,000 tests a day — possibly 9,000 by January — Clemson now has the capacity to test at least once a week every student and employee on campus. They spit in a vial and learn their results within a day.

That will be the strategy in January, Jones said.

Part of the reason in-person classes will be feasible in the spring, he said, is because of an aggressive testing regime that had on-campus students tested at least once a week this fall. Employees and off-campus students were tested less often in the fall — about once a month.

Anyone testing positive was socked away into isolation, and known contacts were quarantined. By October, test positives were below 1.5 percent and have remained there.

The weekly tests for everyone will begin Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium.

Delphine Dean, a bioengineering professor who heads up Clemson's federally certified PCR testing lab, said she has 40 undergraduate students, 22 graduate students and five full-time supervisors ready to collect and process samples come January.

The saliva-based tests are just as accurate as nasal-swab tests, samples do not need refrigeration because the coronavirus is stable in saliva, and the tests are less expensive to administer because they do not required trained health care workers, Dean said.

"Spitting is easier than having the nasal swab up in your brain," Dean said.

In addition to weekly testing, on-campus students must have two negative tests before classes start in January. The first test must be from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, Jones said. The second test will be conducted upon move-in, which starts Jan. 3 for on-campus students.

Off-campus students must have one negative test between Dec. 28 and the time they step onto campus. Anyone who logged a positive PCR test after Oct. 1 will not have to be tested again before coming back to campus. Jones said evidence suggests the likelihood of these individuals contracting coronavirus again is low.

"It's almost enjoyable," Jones said of testing. "You get a little walk, get some exercise in, you walk in and you walk out."