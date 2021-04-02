'Wings of the City' brings beaked figures to Falls Park, celebrates Hispanic culture

GREENVILLE — If you listen to the voices of passersby, the sculptures of winged figures placed throughout Falls Park are jarring, uplifting, bizarre or introspective.

No matter the perspective, the "Wings of the City" traveling exhibit envisioned by renowned Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin will make Falls Park an outdoor museum for the work until October. It's the first stop for the nine-piece display on the East Coast.

Central to the display is the soaring pair of wings — called "Wings of Mexico" — that allows park-goers to step between and fill in the artwork.

City public works crews have spent the past week installing sculptures throughout Falls Park and the Peace Center campus. In the background is the Reedy River Falls, Liberty Bridge and the new Camperdown office tower.

The location of the piece is the exact spot that the visionary for Falls Park — late city landscape architect Tom Keith, dubbed as the "sweet spot" of the park before it was ever built, Mayor Knox White told a crowd gathered on April 2 for the exhibit's official introduction.

The exhibit comes to Greenville as a collaboration between the city, the Hispanic Alliance in Greenville and the Raleigh-based Consulate General of Mexico.

The Liberty Bridge, the centerpiece of downtown Greenville, was designed in 2004 by renowned Guatemalan architect Miguel Rosales.

"This is going to be a very big thing," White said. "It's a great tribute to the Hispanic community to recognize this great artist in our city."

Marin is one of the most-decorated artists in Mexico and has participated in more than 300 collective exhibitions. Individually, his work has been exhibited elsewhere in Europe, Asia and South America.

While the exhibit's stay is temporary, perhaps there is a chance its presence will remain in some form, said Adela Mendoza, executive director of the Hispanic Alliance, standing beneath the wings framed by the falls.

"Wings of Mexico, this beautiful sculpture, has been through 35 cities, and 13 of them decided to keep a permanent piece," she said. "Who knows? We may, too."