While Greenville County Council meets online, a call for transparency at council chambers

Harry Kibler wanted to ask Greenville County Council on Tuesday why it won’t meet in-person. He couldn’t because the council won't allow it.

The council chose to hold its meetings online via live videoconference through at least October due to the coronavirus pandemic. In doing so, it also stripped residents of the opportunity to speak before the council at its online meetings unless they wish to speak about an agenda item.

Since the county’s meeting options weren’t on the agenda Tuesday, Kibler’s voice went unheard by the council.

So he and about 75 others stood outside County Square, eating pizza and chips and holding signs that read “Citizens Voices Matter” and “Public Servitude Not Dictatorship,” as organizers spoke with council chambers sat empty behind them.

The protesters met in person, purposefully, at the same time the council did. As council members sat in their homes in front of computer screens, the crowd decried what it saw as a lack of transparency to the public on a variety of high-dollar issues, specifically how the council was choosing to spend $91 million in federal coronavirus relief funds and the future of its $1 billion County Square redevelopment.

But mostly they spoke about a council they say is hiding from its citizens and making its decisions inaccessible to many in the state’s largest county.

“They are not our rulers. They are our representatives,” said Matt Wavle, a libertarian who said the council can’t decide whether it has the consent of its citizens if it doesn’t provide a way to hear from them.

Kibler dressed in swim shorts, flip flops and wore a red, white and blue lei around his neck. The outfit was to draw attention to the fact that four council members who’d voted against in-person meetings – Michael Barnes, Sid Cates, Joe Dill and Bob Taylor – signed up to attend an in-person South Carolina Association of Counties conference at the beach in Hilton Head. Cates didn’t end up going.

“County council members were too afraid to show up and hold a meeting but they weren’t afraid to go to Hilton Head on our nickel and rub elbows with lobbyists,” Kibler said.

The issue of allowing the public to speak in the accustomed 30-minute period was mentioned only in passing during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting, as Councilman Ennis Fant said he’s heard from people who want to reinstate the opportunity.

“I just wanted to remind you of that,” Fant told his colleagues.

When the council moved its meetings to live stream in March, it did so early in a pandemic few understood at the time.

Now, critics said, the council could do what other local bodies have done: move to socially-distanced meetings that are held primarily in-person, with some members attending online depending on individual circumstances.

Councilman Lynn Ballard, who during the previous council meeting pushed for meeting in-person in the interest of public transparency, asked county staff for an update on the possibility of a hybrid approach to meeting.

County Administrator Joe Kernell said the council chambers can accommodate 40 people under social distancing guidelines and that “the council chambers is open for anybody who wants to come and sit in there for a meeting.”

However, the arrangement of where council members would sit would have to be altered – perhaps half in the chambers and the other half in a nearby conference room – to accomplish six feet of distance.

“It’s totally up to council,” Kernell said. “If some of y’all want to come here and sit in front of your computer, we can have y’all on Zoom, and those that want to be at home with their computer, they can be on Zoom there. I don’t know what that really would accomplish until council reconvenes.”

There was no further discussion about public comment or meeting format.

The meeting itself didn’t start at its scheduled time. If a resident logged on to the county’s livestream feed of the meeting at 5 p.m., it said “stream unavailable” with no further explanation. The video didn’t stream live until 5:15 .

Even a move to allow open public comment at its online meetings shuts out some of the public, particularly the county’s disadvantaged residents who may not have consistent internet access, Kibler said.

Kibler, a local Tea Party leader who runs a political organization called RINO Hunt, said he didn’t see this as a conservative-only issue. Though he stood in the midst of “Don’t tread on me” flags, and MAGA hats were plentiful, he called on Democrats to unite against what he called a move by the council to stifle speech that’s “fundamentally against everything that most Americans believe in.”

Kibler said he would just as passionately argue for Black Lives Matter protesters to be allowed to address the council, though he disagrees with their philosophy.

“I would still fight for them to be allowed into that council chamber, sign up for their three minute slot just like I’d have to do, and say what they’d like to say,” he said. “This is America. We don’t get to silence people just because we disagree with them.”

Reporter Eric Connor contributed.