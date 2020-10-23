Veteran Greenville deputy killed in I-85 incident remembered for loving, cheerful attitude

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state stood at attention and held their salute Friday morning in the silent Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville where they’d gathered to celebrate and mourn a comrade.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. William Conley Jumper Jr. died in the line of duty Tuesday. The perfectly synchronized clip, clip, clip of an honor guard echoed across the cement arena floor, the only sound for several moments as they bore the colors to present.

Then, to the sound of a lone bagpipe, Jumper’s flag-draped casket was wheeled past row after row of officers to the front of the room where it remained as Jumper’s GCSO highway interdiction team and family were led to their seats.

Finally, Jumper’s K9 deputy Tango was led to the front.

It was a spectacle Jumper wouldn’t have wanted but one he deserved, said his colleague Deputy Bennie Durham, a GCSO chaplain.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis, seven months into his job leading the state’s largest sheriff’s office, stood closest to the casket of the first Greenville County deputy killed in duty since Deputy Andrew Mazur died in 2003.

“Sgt. Jumper worked long and hard hours, endured grueling nights and rotated shifts. He encountered disgruntled citizens and unruly subjects. But what made Sgt. Jumper unique was his unwavering, loving and cheerful attitude that couldn’t help but rub off on those working alongside him,” Lewis said.

Jumper was 52-years-old, and for 28 of those years he worked as a Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy. On Tuesday, he responded to a call about 3 p.m. on Interstate 85 near White Horse Road to assist other deputies attempting to subdue a man during a traffic stop. He arrived as a scuffle broke out between deputies and the man. Jumper couldn’t disengage from the car as the man drove his car into traffic and Jumper was pinned briefly between the suspect’s car and an oncoming tractor trailer, officials and reports by the State Law Enforcement Division said.

Badly injured and being loaded into an ambulance, Jumper gave a thumbs up to deputies, said Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster, who eulogized Jumper. Jumper had worked as an enforcement officer inside schools for many years.

“That gesture embodies the spirit of Conley Jumper, who to the very end was reassuring others,” Royster said.

Less than an hour later, Jumper was pronounced dead.

“Jump,” as nearly all friends and colleagues called him, was a massive man who stood 6-foot-4 but felt larger. He was a gentle giant with a kind heart and a wonderful sense of humor, Lewis and Durham said Friday.

“Jumper was a man who was large, but small enough to fill the thin blue line,” Durham said. “He was a man who we could all look to, to know that this job meant something. Jumper told me one time, he said, ‘I’m doing the most important job in the whole sheriff’s office. And he said, ‘If I didn’t believe that, I’d try to be doing the one that I believed was.’”

In 2018, Jumper received the Russ Sorrow Award given by Crime Stoppers of Greenville County to one law enforcement officer in Greenville County each year. He’d also received a Letter of Commendation from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and multiple certifications through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

He spent more than two decades as a K9 officer with four different dogs. He worked the most with K9 Vinnie, a golden Labrador who performed drug sniffs in schools and of mail at post offices. After Vinnie died in 2018, Jumper became Tango’s handler. Memorials can be made to KILO-9 Foundation, which trains police dogs, at kilo9.org.

Speaking to the hundreds of officers seated in the arena, Durham’s voice cracked as he stopped to gather himself.

“We need to stop doing this. Watch your six (back). Watch everyone’s six, and remember this could be any of us.”

Gov. Henry McMaster presented a folded flag to Jumper’s wife of 25 years, Sarah. His daughter Catherine “Cat” Jumper sat next to her and held her hand as they later walked out behind Jumper’s casket.

Lewis spoke directly to them at one point, telling them Jumper loved them dearly, spoke of them often and “was so proud of the family God blessed him with.”

“Sgt. Jumper has retired now, but trust me when I say, his legacy is embedded in the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and in the hearts of all who knew him,” Lewis said.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles seven miles long accompanied Jumper’s body south along Interstate 385 past hundreds of county residents who stood along overpasses or pulled to the side of the interstate to pay their respects. Fire engines hung American flags on overpasses from Greenville through Laurens County to Newberry County where Jumper will be buried in Pomaria at Pomaria Cemetery.

Ray L. Kelly, 37, of Medford, N.Y., faces a murder charge in Jumper’s death and a litany of other charges.