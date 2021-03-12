USC trustees name Upstate chancellor; Dr. Bennie Harris starts July 1

COLUMBIA — USC Upstate has a new chancellor, Dr. Bennie Harris, who will become the second Black person to fill that role at any of the University of South Carolina's campuses.

The university's Board of Trustees following an executive session voted unanimously March 12 to hire Harris, currently senior vice president at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. He was among a group of four finalists, all people of color.

In USC Upstate, Harris joins a four-year school where nearly half the 6,000 students at the Spartanburg campus are not white. By contrast, the 35,000 student population at the main campus in Columbia is nearly 75 percent white.

Harris, who will start the job July 1, will be paid $315,000 a year, USC President Bob Caslen said during the board meeting.

“Dr. Harris has a strong record of leadership and service, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to pursue excellence in academics and increase access and affordability to higher education in South Carolina," Caslen said in a statement the university released following the vote.

As senior vice president for institutional advancement at Morehouse, Harris grew fundraising to $112 million, a nearly three-fold increase from when he arrived in 2014, according to the release.

Before Morehouse, Harris, who is 49 and a Mississippi native, served in development roles at Lipscomb University in Nashville, DePaul University in Chicago, the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Washington State University.

Harris earned a doctorate in philosophy from UAB, a master of business administration from Washington State, and an industrial engineering degree from Mississippi State University.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead an exceptional regional public institution that is well-respected, diverse, mission relevant and located in a region that offers unlimited partnerships,” Harris said.

Harris replaces former chancellor Dr. Brendan Kelly, who left last year to become president of the University of West Georgia.

Dr. Al Panu, USC Beaufort's chancellor since 2015, was the first Black chancellor in the history of the university system's eight campuses.

USC Upstate conducted a national search that yielded more than 100 candidates. Among the finalists were Dr. Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at Washington University in St. Louis; Dr. Angela Peters, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Albany State University; and Dr. Mrinal Varma, provost and senior vice chancellor for Auburn University at Montgomery.