Upstate victims advocacy groups drop programs as multiple funding sources wither

The Pickens County Advocacy Center will close its Clemson office at the end of this year. Greenville's Safe Harbor, a haven for survivors of domestic violence, has discontinued its legal aid program and laid off the attorney hired to run it.

The Julie Valentine Center, which at the beginning of the year was hoping to expand after coming off of a hugely successful fundraising event, is now just grateful to maintain the level of services it has in the past.

A litany of deep funding cuts from federal, state and private sources — some related to the pandemic and others not — have forced already struggling victims advocacy groups across the Upstate and South Carolina to make difficult financial decisions.

A projected 18-percent cut to federal Victims of Crime Act funding across the board in South Carolina was announced earlier this year, a significant blow, particularly for smaller organizations who fund a large portion of their payroll through the federal program.

Pickens County Advocacy Center Executive Director Shannon Lambert said her organization is among those that rely on the program to support basic operations.

But the funding cuts were recently officially announced and the PCAC and nonprofits like it will feel the hit in the coming month. For Lambert's organization, the drop was about $63,000, a steep decline for a nonprofit with a roughly $500,000 annual operating budget that has already experienced anemic fundraising hampered by the pandemic this year.

When the VOCA cuts were finalized, Lambert said it was clear the PCAC would have to shutter its satellite location in Clemson.

"If we had to lay off staff, that would have been the largest negative impact to our survivors and clients," she said. "Office space can be replaced down the road."

The organization established its Clemson location several years ago to service people in farther reaches of the county, for whom a long car ride might be the difference between getting help or not in an area with little public transportation.

It was also convenient for students at Clemson University and Southern Wesleyan University, who make up a large portion of the people the PCAC serve, and who the organization relies on for volunteer support. The organization's recent, coronavirus-driven pivot to telehealth, as well as special funding for the ride share service Uber, have made the loss easier to manage but the closure still comes as a blow.

For Safe Harbor, the funding cuts come on two levels. The Greenville nonprofit received $200,000 less in VOCA funding compared to last year and saw a $65,000 decline in state funding. When the South Carolina House of Representatives chose not to pass a budget in September due to ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic's impact on state revenue, it opted to keep in place a continuing resolution that maintained funding levels from the 2019-20 fiscal year budget. But the resolution does not include nonrecurring funds appropriated in last year's budget, including $800,000 allocated to domestic violence organizations — funding included in the budget passed by the House earlier this year that has since been scrapped.

Safe Harbor Executive Director Becky Callaham said the $265,000 shortfall her organization is experiencing has stretched resources thin.

The recently cut legal aid program Safe Harbor started in recent years gave abuse victims assistance with subjects such as filing orders of protection, as well as an attorney to walk them through a court system that can often be overwhelming for survivors of domestic violence.

And while Callaham said her organization has been able to rely on reserves to soften the blow of the cuts in other areas, that option isn't available to many smaller domestic violence shelters, particularly in rural communities.

"They don't have that capacity to even try to put a Band-Aid on that loss and it's just that much tougher for them to make ends meet this year," she said.

After receiving $300,000 in donations during its luncheon fundraiser in February, and accessing federal pay check protection grants, Julie Valentine Center Executive Director Shaunna Galloway-Williams said her organization has been able to avoid cutting staff and programming. But in addition to a $150,000 loss in VOCA funding, the center, which offers resources to victims of child abuse and sexual assault, saw a roughly 50-percent drop in support from the United Way of Greenville County, a conduit between donors and nonprofits.

United Way, which in past years has reported giving more than $130,000 to the Julie Valentine Center, has reorganized its distribution model, cutting some partnerships with local organizations or dropping funding, while increasing support in other areas and developing new partnerships with different nonprofits.

Galloway-Williams said the drop in financial support was a blow and her organization will begin to feel the full effects of both the United Way and VOCA cuts this month. She said she is grateful for the funding the organization still gets from both but the drop has created strain.

While the center has maintained services through the challenges, it will have to garner significant support from the community in the coming months to continue without an interruption to its programs. Galloway said that will be a challenge as the pandemic continues to obstruct in-person fundraising events, but she's optimistic the Julie Valentine Center will be able to overcome it.

"We have an incredible (luncheon) keynote speaker that we've secured and we're working with a great production team to produce an event that we hope will be successful in a different format" she said. "But it will totally depend on that."