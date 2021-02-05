Upstate SC killer staves off execution because lethal drugs aren't available to kill him

GREENVILLE - The execution of an Upstate man on death row for nearly two decades in the murder of his estranged girlfriend's parents in Greenville County has been delayed after South Carolina's highest court found he must live so long as the state can't kill him by lethal injection.

The state Supreme Court on Feb. 4 vacated the execution of Brad Keith Sigmon in a decision that mirrors a legal strategy that delayed the execution of another Upstate man last November.

The state hasn't executed an inmate in almost 10 years, because drug makers won't sell the cocktail of lethal drugs necessary without legal assurance their identities would be kept secret.

State law requires a death row inmate to choose to die either by lethal injection or electrocution. If lethal injection is chosen, the state Department of Corrections can't use the electric chair.

This legislative session, a bill was introduced in the state House of Representatives that would change the law so that the electric chair can be used if lethal injection isn't available.

Last year, the bill passed in the Senate but failed to receive a vote in the House.

Also, South Carolina isn't among the 14 states that provide "shield laws" protecting the identities of drug companies that provide lethal doses. Legislation to offer that protection has failed.

“The department does not have the drugs necessary to conduct a lethal injection, and we have been transparent about that,” state corrections director Bryan Stirling said in a statement to The Post and Courier Feb. 5 following the state Supreme Court's decision. “Until the law is changed, this issue will remain an obstacle in allowing us to carry out the order of the court.”

Last November, the state's effort to execute Richard Bernard Moore, who was sentenced to death for killing a convenience store clerk in 1999 in Spartanburg County, was thwarted as he employed a legal strategy similar to the one Sigmon's legal team used.

In Moore's case, he didn't make a choice between the two methods of execution, which made the default lethal injection, according to an Associated Press report. The state Supreme Court ruled that he couldn't be executed by electric chair.

Sigmon followed a similar path, refusing to make a choice, according to the Supreme Court's Feb. 4 order in his case.

The court's order was a matter of semantics of sort. The justices didn't demand a stay of the execution but rather directed the corrections department that it can't electrocute someone so long as lethal injection drugs aren't available.

"While we do not find it to be a ground for staying the execution, petitioner has shown that the execution is currently impossible," the court wrote.

The order points out that the state "candidly admits" that it will not be able to obtain the drugs before the execution date. In the end, the court ruled that no execution notice can be issued until the drugs are available.

In a stay of execution request in U.S. District Court, Sigmon's attorneys argued that the state has "concealed" what the methods of execution entail.

The attorneys argued that the state wouldn't share the origin or nature of any lethal drugs nor protocol to administer them, which leaves in doubt safeguards "to avoid an unconstitutionally torturous death by lethal injection."

The attorneys argued that the state didn't provide any information that would ensure use of the electric chair wouldn't raise the “specter of excruciating pain” and the “certainty of cooked brains and blistered bodies” that other jurisdictions have cited to rule the method unconstitutional.

The circumstances surrounding the killings were laid out in the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals’ denial of his last avenue to vacate his 2002 conviction and death sentence.

In 2001, Sigmon’s girlfriend, Rebecca Barbare, ended their three-year relationship. The two had been living in a trailer in Greenville County together behind the home of her parents, David and Gladys Larke.

After Barbare moved into her parents’ upon the breakup, Sigmon became angry and plotted with an acquaintance to wait until his ex-girlfriend left to take her children school to tie up her parents and “get ahold” of her when she returned.

Sigmon took a baseball bat from beneath his trailer, entered the home and after the Larke told his wife to get a gun, Sigmon beat both parents to death.

When Barbare returned, Sigmon forced her into a car and drove her away, with her father’s gun. Barbare jumped out of the car, and Sigmon stopped, got out, chased her and shot her.

She survived.

After a 10-day manhunt, Sigmon was captured in Tennessee.

Jeffrey Motts, sentenced to death in 2007 for killing a fellow inmate in Perry Correctional Institution, was the last inmate to be executed, in 2011.