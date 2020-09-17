Upstate remains under flash flood watch until early Friday morning as Sally exits region

The Greenville area received about 3 inches of rain Thursday according to the National Weather Service, about half what was previously predicted. The entire Upstate, as well as portions of North Carolina, will remain under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Friday.
The remnants of what was previously Hurricane Sally had largely passed by late afternoon, with the heaviest rainfall coming in the late morning.
Forecast for the Greenville area Friday calls for some patchy fog in the morning followed by partly sunny skies and a high near 80.
Previous updates:
Central Greenville County was under a flood advisory until 2:45 p.m. Thursday as heavy rains cause some flooding in low-lying areas. The advisory also extends to parts of Spartanburg County.
About 2.5 inches had fallen in the region as of 11:50 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, and rainfall will likely dwindle into the afternoon.
Greenville's downtown, Eastside, and West Greenville will likely be impacted, along with Mauldin, Greer, Simpsonville, Taylors, Five Forks and Fountain Inn.
As of Thursday morning, forecasters predicted Greenville County will receive 3-4 inches of rain as the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally roll through the area, down from a previous estimate of 5-7 inches.
Heavy to moderate rain is expected into the early afternoon, with lighter, more interment precipitation into the night and evening, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Clay Chaney. Up to 8 inches is still possible in some portions of the Upstate.
Greenville County could also see scattered heavy rainfall later in the day, Chaney said Thursday morning.
The rest of the region remains under a flash flood watch until Friday morning and a hazardous weather outlook, according to the NWS. Much of Anderson County is now under a flash flood warning as the system moves northeast from Georgia.
Parker District Fire Department Deputy Chief Donnie Tucker, whose area often sees flooding during heavy rain, said Thursday morning the department has not heard any reports of significant standing water on roads or other significant flooding so far this morning but is fully staffed and prepared for it.
"I don't think we're supposed to get in to the heavy stuff until around lunch, but we're ready for whatever comes our way," Tucker said.
The Greenville County Emergency Rescue Team also has swift water teams staged at Tucker's department, as well as the Greenville, Piedmont Park and South Greenville Fire District fire departments, he said.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol's online notice board, malfunctioning traffic lights were reported at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and Hunts Bridge Road at about 11:40 a.m., as well as at the intersection of Farrs Bridge Road and Eunice Drive.
More than 1,500 Duke Power customers were without power as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, almost entirely concentrated in the Berea area, according to the utilities outage map.