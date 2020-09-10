Upstate drug ring investigation leads to PPP loan fraud charges, feds say

GREENVILLE - An Upstate drug ring. A fraudulent coronavirus relief loan in Georgia. An unwitting North Carolina casino.
The tangled web of those - and more - mark one of 50 Paycheck Protection Program fraud cases the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
In all, $2.1 million and eight people are involved in fraud cases unsealed in U.S. District Court in Greenville.
The PPP fraud - $390,000 - is at the center of the U.S. Department of Justice effort Thursday to send a message to anyone who would profit off the government's $649 billion program to save businesses during the crippling pandemic.
It all started with an investigation into a drug ring that involved a Moore man who has pleaded guilty to distributing heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina and multiple indictments and charges. Seven others have been charged in that conspiracy, which dates back to 2017.
The Moore man, Roosevelt Hunt, signed a plea agreement two weeks ago admitting to the drug conspiracy and money laundering charges related to the fraudulent PPP loan.
Last October, Hunt redirected $738,025 in the form of a fraudulent tax return for Marietta, Georgia-based Wild Stylz Entertainment LLC.
About half the money was transferred into the business account of Henry Duffield in Belton, which was used to issue two $100,000 checks that Hunt and two others took to Harrah's Cherokee Hotel & Casino in North Carolina.
There, prosecutors allege, Hunt and Spartanburg associates Derick Keane and Jeremy Brandon Latourneau cashed the checks for gambling chips. The three gambled for less than two hours and left the casino with $198,750.
Three days later, Keane and Latourneau returned to try to cash another $100,000, but according to an indictment the casino refused after deeming their behavior suspicious three days earlier.
Then in May, prosecutors say, Wild Stylz - owned by Christopher J. Agard - was used to file a fraudulent PPP loan request.
The coronavirus shut down the U.S. economy as it first began to spread aggressively in March. Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and set aside $349 billion to provide small businesses forgivable loans through the federal Small Business Administration.
The loans, to last eight weeks, would be forgiven if businesses could prove they were used largely to keep workers on the payroll. The money, lent through private institutions, quickly ran out.
In April, Congress authorized another $310 billion.
From the outset, authorities knew the expedited nature of the relief could make it susceptible to fraud, Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said said during a press conference Thursday announcing prosecution of PPP fraud cases across the country.
Rabbitt said 50 cases might seem like a small amount but that they represent thousands of hours of work that could have been spent administering the relief program.
In applying for the PPP loan, prosecutors allege, Wild Stylz represented that it had paid $476,250 to 20 employees. Two weeks later, the business received a $396,875 loan.
The loan money was counter-withdrawn to conceal its source and, prosecutors say, through Hunt, laundered through two South Carolina businesses Hunt had used to hide drug-trafficking money.
In June, authorities recorded phone calls where Hunt and three other members of the alleged loan conspiracy - Lauren Marcel Duhart, Joshua Bernard Smith and Steve Ronald Lewis, all from Georgia - discussed filing as many PPP loan applications as possible before June 30.
The federal government later extended the deadline to apply to Aug. 8.
The government is seeking to recover what it has identified as $2.1 million in assets directly and indirectly associated with the scheme.
The drug conspiracy case includes charges that conspirators operated three drug "stash houses" in Piedmont.