Upstate community theaters prepare to reopen after surviving a year of darkened stages

GREENVILLE — For community theaters, there were the distinct moments of denial and acceptance.

At Centre Stage, the opening of “9 to 5: The Musical” was but a week from opening when the onset of coronavirus prompted a cascade of lockdowns. Few industries could lay more claim to the absolute necessity of gathering in person.

The set was painted in vibrant colors that spoke to the energy of the musical based on the popular 1980s movie. The thought was that the theater might lose out on a few weeks, push the season a bit, perhaps later into spring. Then spring became summer. All along, the splashy set remained in suspended animation.

It wasn’t until August, when production manager Jessica Eckenrod Cherry finally put a wet paintbrush to the set, that she came to terms with reality. The 2020 season wasn’t to be.

“It was surreal because the ‘9 to 5’ set was so colorful,” she said. “It was lime green, neon pink. It was a very interesting set design, very fun. To take that black roller and to paint across it in all black, it was scary in a way.”

Visceral hopes of reopening at various points during the height of the pandemic proved unrealistic, but the coming of another summer brings something real.

Rehearsals are beginning. Sets are coming to life. Live theater is returning.

Somehow, they managed to survive and get here.

Cautious optimism after dashed hopes

All across the Upstate, community theaters are announcing their return soon or in the coming months.

Centre Stage. Greenville Theatre. Warehouse Theater. South Carolina Children's Theatre.

The Milltown Players. Foothills Playhouse. Mauldin Cultural Center.

For downtown's Greenville Theatre, the present hope lies in the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. Executive director Allen McCalla said he believes the theater will be at full capacity by the time of the first performance of "Dixie Swim Club" on July 29.

The reasoning: The endgame to the pandemic is vaccination, and by summer there will be no excuses.

“Everyone who wants a vaccine will have gotten it," he said, "and if you can’t reopen then, when would you? That’s not going to change."

The theater polled its season ticket holders about their acceptance of vaccines, and the response in favor was overwhelming, McCalla said.

The Warehouse Theatre will be one of the last to open. Unlike other local theaters, the West End playhouse is unionized and follows national guidelines, so opening likely won't happen until September, producing artistic director Mike Sablone said.

Full in-person shows require weeks of rehearsal and financial resources to build sets and pay actors who must decide to bank on the job to make their living.

“We’re trying to be as patient as possible and really hoping for September," Sablone said, "but if the last 13 months have taught us anything, it’s that we don’t need to be making decisions and then having to reverse them.”

That learned lesson will keep one of the traditions of summer — the Upstate Shakespeare Festival in the heart of Falls Park — waiting another year. The decision to cancel this summer season was made "after a great deal of consideration" that hinged on uncertainty over case numbers and vaccination rates, USF producing artistic director John Fagan said.

"While the numbers in July might be safer, we still require the time and space to rehearse in May and June," Fagan said. "Ultimately, it was decided the difficulties in rehearsing were too great to go forward. This was by no means an easy decision for anyone involved. Everyone is chomping at the bit to perform again in the park. It just must be safe."

Surviving before reopening

In the beginning, the existential question of how theaters would emerge from the pandemic took on the darkest tones.

"The hardest part was those first two months," Centre Stage managing artistic director Laura Nicholas said. "I was personally wondering what's going to happen with theater? I was more worried about theater overall."

Theaters pleaded with donors to stick with them, and in keeping, many ticket holders didn't ask for refunds. In fact, people who held tickets for Greenville Theater's "Dixie Swim Club" will be able to use them this summer, as well as for the following show, "The Producers."

The Metropolitan Arts Council provided financial support. Aid from the federal government proved vital, particularly the "paycheck protection program" money provided as part of the CARES Act.

Over the course of the pandemic, Centre Stage lost more than 70 percent of its revenue — more than $600,000 — and laid off all but two staff members, Nicholas said. The theater relied on financial support but also found innovative ways to keep going with filmed performances offered behind a paywall and a Thursday night concert series on the outside patio, she said.

The Greenville Theater was in a three-week run of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" as the shutdowns began. The show was a hit. Then suddenly, nothing. The theater kept its staff with financial help and production costs being at zero. But with no shows, the question was how to go about working.

Greenville Theatre operates on a large scale and is geared toward indoor, in-person performances and didn't feel comfortable doing virtual productions, McCalla said. The answer was to work within. The workers sold old equipment online and used the money to buy paint and other supplies, McCalla said. The theater's entrance, as recent as early May, was lined with construction materials.

"We were able to use the time to improve the building," he said.

Centre Stage completely renovated its lobby, something Nicholas said couldn't be done with a steady stream of shows. The theater and its full staff is prepared for a grand return with the opening in July of "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra."

“It feels like coming home," she said. "It’s like this is what we are. This is what were supposed to do. And now, we’ve been able to broaden our skillset so we’re even better. It’s like moving into a new house but still feels like home.”

The Warehouse Theatre has rebranded itself with a simpler, more modern logo that it will feature outside its prominent spot along Augusta Street. The theater is preparing to put on its best face and get back to paying people to do something they love for the enjoyment of others, Sablone said.

"We desperately want people back in the building again," he said. "It's weird seeing that thin line of dust."