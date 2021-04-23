Unfair background checks led to evictions at Greenville subsidized housing complex, lawsuit claims

GREENVILLE — The property management company for a long-established subsidized apartment complex is being sued after residents claim discriminatory background checks that in multiple cases involved inaccurate or incomplete information.

The legal action involves the Belle Meade apartment community, until recently known as Fleetwood Manor, in a predominantly low-income area of southern Greenville County.

The lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Greenville by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on behalf of five residents who claim that, after an ownership change, background checks once meant to screen new residents began to apply to residents who in some cases lived there for years.

The suit asks for an injunction against the complex's screening process and for damages on behalf of plaintiffs affected by the policy, which is alleged to be in violation of federal housing guidelines.

The property management company named in the action, Denver-based Monroe Property Group, did not respond to requests on April 22 by The Post and Courier for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the actions began soon after a new company bought the complex in summer 2019 and applied for $11 million in federal money to complete renovations of the residences that were first built in 1979.

The background checks involved a software program that created something called a "LeasingDesk Screening" report.

The report set aside a blank space to denote how a criminal charge was disposed but in the cases listed in the suit the space remained blank and no effort made to determine if a conviction occurred. In some of the cases, the charges were dismissed or greatly reduced.

According to the suit, the criminal-charge policy applied to any family member ever convicted of a crime no matter how long ago.

The policy allowed a resident to dispute the eviction action but the only ones to prevail, the suit alleges, were those who secured legal counsel. In multiple cases the complex management wouldn't provide complete details of the screening report, according to the lawsuit. This meant that, during a pandemic that created a crisis in paying rent and finding employment, residents who were disproportionately Black and underprivileged were told they had to move.

“These policies would deny housing to people who were never convicted of a crime or were convicted of a minor offense long before they lived at Belle Meade,” said Adam Protheroe, a litigation attorney with South Carolina Appleseed. “Screening policies of this kind aren’t based on facts or research about who would be a good tenant. They’re based on fear, misunderstanding and prejudice.”

The suit comes as Greenville County faces an affordable-housing crisis, where the median cost for rent is $918 a month even as more than 41 percent of 62,747 renter households have income below $35,000 per year.

That means a household with income based on minimum wage can afford housing costs of $378 monthly and if based on disability, $231 per month.

A 2018 study conducted by Greenville County found a shortage of more than 9,000 affordable units and the need to add more than 500 units each year to keep pace with demand.

The Belle Meade owners have a contract with the federal government through 2039.