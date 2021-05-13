Trude Heller, Holocaust survivor who helped shape modern Greenville, dies at 98

Trude Schonthal Heller, a Holocaust survivor who went on to help shape modern Greenville alongside her husband, Mayor Max Heller, died May 11. She was 98.

Heller’s daughters said her work later in life speaking as a Holocaust educator at churches, schools and civic groups became a passion. She kept thousands of letters from children who said her words inspired them to remember the terrible events of the Holocaust.

“She had a lot of titles, but her most proud was when she was described as a Holocaust educator,” said Susan Heller Moses, one of her three children.

Heller was an intelligent, kind and funny woman who told engaging stories of her escape from Austria at the start of World War II, said daughter Francie Heller. One time, a German soldier shoved a gun to her ribs. Another time, she crawled through a train tunnel hoping a train wouldn’t come.

Francie Heller said the difficulties in life made her mother appreciative for what she had.

“My mother was kind, loving, smart, really special,” Francie said. “She saw the good in people no matter what happened.”

Trude Heller was born June 19, 1922 in Vienna, Austria to Simon and Rose Schonthal. She met her future husband at a summer resort in 1937 and they danced. She recalled in an interview with Dale Rosengarten, which is included in the College of Charleston’s Jewish Heritage Collection, that he wouldn’t allow them to touch and that they always had a chaperone.

The Schonthals owned stores in Vienna and she went to school and was taught the Jewish faith as anti-Semitism grew in the city. One day in 1938, she went into a fitness class at a gymnasium. When she exited an hour later, swastikas had been hung throughout the city.

Her family lost their car and home and were forced to move into a building with others who lost their houses, she later recalled. They survived Kristallnacht in November 1938, when Germans freely attacked Jewish people, by hiding her father on the floor of a cab, driving to their store, and hiding with the iron bars at the entrance locked.

Her father paid a train employee to take him across the border to Belgium. When she and her mother tried the same tactic, they were denied. They stayed at a hotel near the border and tried for five weeks to cross into Belgium but were caught every time.

Eventually, her father arranged for a man to drive them across the border to Antwerp, Belgium. She and her mother arrived in New York in 1940. Her father, who was captured then escaped in France, finally reunited with them in 1941.

Max Heller wrote to her from Greenville, where a man had sponsored him and given him a job at the Piedmont Shirt Factory. They eventually met again in New York, and the Schonthals moved to Greenville where Max and Trude Heller were married.

“I grew up with two parents who really went through a lot and were refugees who came to America and to Greenville with nothing,” Francie said. “But they always taught us that there was good in people. My father used to say, 'I believe in miracles. I just don’t rely on them.'"

Max Heller was successful in business and eventually ran for Greenville City Council and then mayor. He served from 1971 to 1979 and Trude Heller served alongside him. It was during Max Heller's time as mayor that Greenville began to allow outdoor cafes, built wide sidewalks along Main Street and planted abundant trees along the street. It reminded the Hellers of an Austrian village.

The Hellers became great friends with Dick and Ann "Tunky" Riley and the couples worked together throughout their careers, Dick Riley said. While Riley served in the Statehouse, the Hellers served in Greenville. When Riley was elected governor, the first thing he did was ask Max Heller to serve as the state’s economic development director.

Trude Heller was by his side the entire time and they discussed every decision, Riley said. The couples often traveled on business trips when Riley was governor.

“She was very smart and very positive,” he said. “She was a wonderful partner of Max. Really the leadership was the two of them.”

They were married for 69 years until Max Heller’s death in 2011.

“They were romantic and in love, and every Sunday morning they would dance to music in the house,” Francie Heller said.

Trude Heller had 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. The Hellers lost 90 relatives between them during the Holocaust, so the large family became a jewel to her, according to her obituary.

She served on numerous boards, including the Greenville Symphony Guild, Metropolitan Arts Council and Greenville Hospital Guild. She helped start the International Baccalaureate Program for the Greenville County School District.

“Everyone loved Trude,” Greenville Mayor Knox White said. “She never missed a chance to encourage others and listen to their stories. Greenville was richly blessed by her embrace.”

Elizabeth Davis, the president of Furman University, said the legacies of both Trude and Max Heller live on through the Heller Service Corps at the school. Every year, nearly half of Furman’s roughly 2,000 students volunteer their time through the program to help dozens of organizations throughout Greenville.

“I’d gotten to know Trude through our connection with the Heller Center,” Davis said. “The kids just loved her.”

Affable until the end, Trude Heller generously shared her family’s story of escaping Austria after the German Anschluss and narrowly finding their way to the United States through distant relatives.

“How they came about settling in Greenville and Max’s can-do attitude of getting things done and not letting circumstances hold him back — I really think it helped getting to know her,” Davis said. “It helped develop a sense of connection with our students and a real desire to do great work to honor what the Hellers had done for our community.”

After her husband’s death, Heller devoted herself even more to Holocaust education.

“She said, ‘we must never forget,’” Moses, her daughter, said.

She always reminded children she spoke to that the Holocaust actually happened. As she told the College of Charleston’s Rosengarten: “If anybody tells you it didn’t, tell them you met somebody who went through it.”

Reporters Anna Mitchell and Eric Connor contributed.