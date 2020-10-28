Tropical Storm Zeta prompts schools all over Upstate SC to close Thursday

The remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta are set to blow through the Upstate overnight, prompting schools across the region to close their doors Thursday.

Advisories started issuing from school districts Wednesday afternoon, starting with an announcement from Oconee County and Pickens County shortly thereafter. After alerting teachers, Greenville County announced its decision to the public at 2:10 p.m.

Students will receive assignments, the school districts said, on their laptops.

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Anderson, Greenville, Pickens, Oconee and Spartanburg counties as well as northeast Georgia and counties just across the North Carolina state line.

Greenville schools spokesman Tim Waller said the forecast calls for sustained, tropical-storm force winds and gusts around 40 mph..

"This will not only make the commute unsafe for buses, but with possible downed power lines and trees it will be unsafe for general travel for students, employees, and high school drivers," Waller said in an email.

The National Weather Service urged residents to be wary of flooding, especially around rivers and tributaries, and to prepare for the possibility of a tornado. Wind and falling limbs could damage porches, carports and sheds, and lightweight objects outside should be secured.

Pickens County Emergency Management warned the school district there that school buses should not be on the road during the storm, which forecasters placed in the Upstate starting early Thursday.

Zeta was a Category 2 hurricane when it landed on the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday. It was the 27th named storm of the hurricane season.

The Associated Press reported that the storm raked across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday, toppling trees and briefly cutting power to more than 300,000 people but causing no deaths. On Wednesday, tropical storm warnings covered a large swath of the South, from Louisiana and Mississippi into Alabama and Georgia, including all of the Atlanta area, where winds could gust up to 55 mph early Thursday.

Winds could be “especially severe” in the southern Appalachian Mountains, where flash flooding is possible, the hurricane center said.