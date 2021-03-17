Tornado watch for Greenville lasts until 6 p.m.

A tornado watch -- meaning a tornado could occur -- was issued by the National Weather Service at 2:05 p.m. until 6 p.m. for the following areas: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; McCormick; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York.
The threat includes the possibility of tornadoes, isolated hail up to the size of ping-pong balls and isolated wind gusts up to 65 miles an hour.
A tornado warning-- meaning a tornado was spotted -- was issued from 2:50 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. for Northeastern Spartanburg County and Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina.
Minor flooding from heavy rain could impact Northwestern Greenville County and Northeaster Pickens County. Locations expected to experience flooding include Slater-marietta, Table Rock State Park, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Pumpkintown, North Saluda Reservoir, Glassy Mountain, Cleveland, Tigerville And Caesars Head State Park.
Earlier in the day, the NWS had downgraded the threat for severe weather. Thursday temperatures are forecasted to hit a high of 72 and low of 44.
Jessica Stumpf, deputy director of Greenville County Emergency Management, said GCEM has been in communication with its partners, including other county agencies and emergency services. Crews made sure they have saws, barricades and other tools loaded in trucks in case of fallen trees.
"We just wanted to make sure that everyone is aware there is this risk and it's a higher than normal risk," she said.
Stumpf encouraged citizens to practice personal preparedness. The best way to shelter from a tornado is in the basement with an emergency supply kit. If you don't have a basement, use an interior room without windows.
This story will be updated throughout Thursday until the severe weather passes.