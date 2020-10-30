You are the owner of this article.
Thousands Upstate still without power after Zeta's winds, and the temperature is dropping

  • Updated
downed tree

A crew works to remove a tree that fell alongside Verdin Road in front of Kids 'R' Kids Academy.

 Staff/Conor Hughes

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s in the Upstate at points this weekend as utilities work to restore power to tens of thousands in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.

About 90,000 homes and business in the region woke up without power Friday morning.

By early Saturday, that number was down to less than 40,000. Duke Energy, whose customers make up the majority of the outages, estimates many of them won't have electricity back until late Sunday night. 

The utility has brought in crews from Florida and the Midwest to assist in repairs. Zeta caused significant damage throughout the Upstate, creating delays, according to a statement on Duke's outage map.

In the City of Greenville alone, the storm downed 80 trees between 7 a.m. and noon Thursday, according to a statement from the city, and knocked out power to 15 intersections with traffic lights, which were running on generators as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, skies will be mostly clear this weekend, but temperatures are expected to drop steadily.

Greenville County's high on Friday is 65 degrees, but forecasters predict that will drop into the high 30s by Friday night, and patches of frost are likely in some areas. The high for Saturday is just under 60 degrees, but the low isn't expected to dip below 40, according to the NWS. But forecasters predict temperatures will drop into the mid to low 30s Sunday night. 

