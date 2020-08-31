Thousands call for a memorial to Chadwick Boseman to replace Anderson Confederate statue

Thousands have signed online petitions calling for a Confederate monument in front of the Anderson County Court House to be replaced with a memorial honoring Anderson native and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
The two petitions, which went up over the weekend, had garnered more than 14,000 signatures as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.
"As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal," one petition reads. "That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community."
The Confederate monument, which stands in the heart of downtown Anderson, has been subject to debate in the past. The inscription at its base reads: "The world shall yet decide, in truth's clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right."
It was vandalized with orange paint earlier this year, according to the Anderson Independent Mail.
Both petitions contend the marker celebrates a problematic past and that a memorial honoring Boseman would be more appropriate.
Boseman, who was born in Anderson and graduated from T.L. Hanna High School, was perhaps best known for his role of T'Challa, the Black Panther and king of the fictional African country Wakanda. But he also played Black historical icons such as Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and James Brown.
"Mr. Boseman spent his life uplifting the stories of Black Americans both real and fictional," one petition reads.
That petition also noted that Boseman rented out a theater in Anderson when Black Panther was released to allow children in the area to watch it for free.
The Confederate statue is protected by South Carolina's Heritage Act, a law that prohibits the removal of Civil War monuments on public property without a two-thirds vote from the state legislature.
One of the petitions, which had more than 10,000 signatures Monday morning, called for the law to be repealed to allow the statue to be removed. The other said the Confederate statue should be moved to the Anderson County Museum.
A third petition that calls for a monument to Boseman to be erected in South Carolina, but does not mention the Anderson Confederate monument, had more than 3,000 signatures as of Monday morning.