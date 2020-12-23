The ultimate gift? Greenville Zoo may welcome its newest baby giraffe for Christmas.

Forget Christmas Day snow. How about a Christmas baby giraffe?

The Greenville Zoo's mother Masai giraffe, Autumn, is expected to give birth at any moment, zookeepers said Wednesday, following a weekslong delay that caught them somewhat by surprise.

Well, not totally. Not with one ... intimate ... event that they know happened.

More on that later.

Right now, thousands of voyeurs are dutifully glued to the zoo's popular "Giraffe Cam," which is broadcast via Earthcam in real time. Past births by Autumn have drawn millions of views worldwide.

On the zoo's Facebook page on Wednesday, a number of eager viewers wished for a Christmas Day birth.

"The idea of a baby giraffe being born — what's cuter or cooler than that?" James Traverse, the zoo's general curator, told The Post and Courier. on Wednesday. "All I keep saying is it really should be any day now. We just know we're close. Stay tuned."

In mid-November, the city of Greenville, which owns the zoo, announced 14-year-old Autumn was in her sixth pregnancy and would give birth likely by mid-December.

The mom is a little late, but it's more a matter of human counting and assumptions.

Autumn and father Miles apparently didn't try just once.

In the past, the observation is that Autumn has conceived the first time she's been able, Traverse said. This time, zookeepers say a subsequent "copulation event" is likely responsible, he said, pushing the count for a due date a little later.

That's on top of the fact that a female giraffe's term of pregnancy is between 14 to 16 months, which Traverse said leaves "about 50 to 60 days you're playing with."

So ultimately, despite the expectations, Autumn is healthy and on track, he said. The signs of impending birth are present. She is pacing the exhibit more, filled with milk for the baby, and keepers are maintaining a close eye on the shape of her abdomen.

Baby giraffes are born about six feet tall and within hours learn to walk.

Autumn came from Boston in 2007 when the Greenville Zoo created its exhibit. She was matched with male partner Walter, and in 2012 she gave birth to her first baby, Kiko. In 2014, her second calf, Roho, was stillborn. Her third pregnancy was successful in 2016 with the birth of Tatu.

Giraffes, both partners and offspring, are transferred to other zoos to cultivate genetic diversity as part of the species survival plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Masai giraffes are considered endangered.

After the birth of Tatu, a new partner, Miles, came from Houston to join Autumn and has fathered two offspring, Kiden in 2018 and Kellan last year. As Autumn prepares for birth again, only Kellan and Miles remain in Greenville.

After the baby is born, the zoo will conduct a naming contest open to the public.