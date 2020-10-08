'Tale of two cities': Black and white Greenville survey respondents see police differently

A survey launched by a law enforcement advisory group in Greenville indicated the city's Black and white residents hold vastly different views of local and national police.
The survey was not a scientific poll, but an open online questionnaire designed to offer the Citizen Advisory Panel on Public Safety insight into public perceptions of the police. More than 3,300 people responded in the 10 days the survey was active -- 76 percent white and 6 percent Black.
Roughly 59 percent of Black respondents indicated they did not believe Greenville police treated all racial and ethnic groups fairly, versus 20 percent of white respondents. By contrast, only 25 percent of Black people who participated believed the department treated residents of all races fairly, compared to 58 percent of white respondents who did.
"In reading over the results, it felt like a tale of two cities," panel member Karen Baynes-Dunning said Thursday during a panel meeting discussing the results. "There's a huge difference in how people are perceiving fairness and equity when it comes to the police department."
The survey also included questions related to when it's appropriate for police officers to use K9s, with a list of several scenarios, such as controlling protest lines, removing injured people from crowded areas and protecting property.
More than 60 percent of Black respondents said they didn't believe any of those situations warranted the use of police dogs. Conversely, 55 percent of white respondents said the use K9s was appropriate to remove injured people from an area and just less than half said they believed it was justified to protect property.
Panel member Jerry Blassingame noted the use of K9's during the Civil Rights Movement -- when dogs were used to intimidate and assault peaceful protesters -- still looms large in the minds of Black residents, who often see K9s as a symbol of oppression.
The survey also indicated Black respondents were generally more likely to feel unsafe in their neighborhoods and to believe that negative interactions with police were the most significant deterrent to seeking a career in law enforcement for young people.
Both Black and white respondents overwhelmingly said de-escalation, mental health, and anti-bias training should be top priorities for police.
Multiple panel members expressed concern that young people were underrepresented in the survey. About 75 percent of respondents were over 35, with 37 percent over the age of 55. Only 19 Black men under the age of 35 responded. The group discussed potentially reopening the survey with targeted outreach focused on engaging younger residents.
The panel also discussed how to handle its possible involvement in the city's hiring of a new police chief.
While the the chief search was not explicitly stated as one of the panel's areas of focus when it was formed earlier this year, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton recently said the group's findings would play a role in Greenville's decision to of whether to officially hire interim Chief Howie Thompson or to reopen its suspended candidate search.
The panel did not come to a formal decision on how to address the subject in its findings, but noted it was directly linked to its focus areas.
"It does affect the (department's) climate and it does affect morale," Panel Chair Stacey Mills said.
The panel was established in June as high profile killings of Black people at the hands of police across the country garnered protests locally and nationally.
It's tasked with reviewing the Greenville Police Department's policies such as use of force, looking at its hiring practices and examining the role of the Public Safety Citizen Review Board. It was originally slotted to submit its final report to City Council on Sunday, but voted Thursday to ask for more time, with plans to present the report Oct. 26.
Multiple members, including Baynes-Dunning, Blassingame and Mills said they wanted additional time to analyze the results of the survey, provide context and clarity in the panel's recommendations and to consider reopening the questionnaire to each a broader range of people.
City Manager John McDonough said the council would have to vote to approve the schedule change, but that he did not "foresee any issues" with the request.