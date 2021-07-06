Swamp Rabbit Trail re-opens through Unity Park after five months of construction

GREENVILLE — For five months now, anyone walking or biking on the Swamp Rabbit Trail through what is becoming Unity Park at the edge of downtown has met barricades and detour signs.

During the balmy springtime, the sprawling detour requiring a trek along Mayberry Street was an inconvenience. Now, as the heat truly sets in for the heart of summer, it's become a chore.

But soon, no more.

On July 9, the city will reopen one of the most significant stretches of the trail with a new path that will eventually be one of two routes through the park.

The section of the trail that stretches on the Mayberry Park side of the Reedy River alongside Swamp Rabbit Crossfit and Southernside Brewing Company will remain closed for now.

The section opening is a new portion that runs directly along The Commons, a series of renovated warehouses that houses businesses like The Community Tap and a future city-owned gathering hall.

Contractors have done extensive work on widening the banks of the Reedy River during river restoration as part of the overall construction of Unity Park, which at the moment is scheduled to open in early April 2022. River restoration work will continue into the fall.

"The opening the trail along the north side is part of the planned construction sequence," city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told The Post and Courier. "Moving Swamp Rabbit Trail users to this new segment allows contractors to continue working on the south side of the Reedy and around Mayberry Field, where the current detour is located."

Meanwhile, contractors are building and installing pedestrian bridges that will connect the trail on either side of the river, Brotherton said.

In mid-June, crews installed a 70-foot pedestrian bridge near Hudson Street that was prefabricated in Pickens. The bridge will open the same day the trail reopens. Farther upstream, a 110-foot pedestrian bridge, also prefabricated, will be installed in August in two sections using a crane.

The centerpiece pedestrian crossing, the 165-foot Auro Bridge made of weathered steel, will be constructed over the course of six to eight weeks onsite beginning later in July, with crews suspended by cables on either side of the river.

The city will set up a special viewing area near the new section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail to view bridge construction.

At a cost of $60 million. Unity Park is one of the city's most ambitious public works projects ever and will chart downtown’s expansion westward on 60 long-neglected acres of floodplain.

During the course of this summer, the city will move forward with other aspects of the park.

Just a few decades ago, the area was a literal city dumping ground. Until it was recently moved, the public works facility contributed to river contamination.

While the area currently "looks a bit like a giant mud pit," what will become Michelin Green will begin to take form next month, with paths being cut and soil prepared for sod, Brotherton said.

Also this summer, work will begin on the renovation of Mayberry Park, children's playgrounds that includes a spray water feature, and reconstruction of the existing Swamp Rabbit Trail path that must be rerouted now that the Reedy River has been widened.

Further in the future is the planned construction of a 10-story observation tower, long promised as an iconic addition to the Greenville skyline and a beacon for the park lighting the night sky. The plan to fund the tower was about $4 million short as of the spring.