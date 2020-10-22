Suspect in Greenville deputy's death charged with murder, contempt during bond hearing

Speeding. Following too closely. Failure to present identification.

These traffic infractions happen every day on Interstate 85, and law enforcement has become accustomed to them.

Even drug busts.

All were a part of the traffic stop Tuesday that Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Conley Jumper was responding to on the roadside near White Horse Road, according to state authorities and arrest records.

It was one the 28-year veteran ultimately didn't survive, as the State Law Enforcement Division on Thursday released documents that accuse a New York man listed as a fugitive in Virginia of turning a Nissan Altima into a murder weapon.

Ray L. Kelly, 37, of Medford, New York, faces a murder charge in Jumper's death along with other charges including drug trafficking, resisting arrest, high and aggravated assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest, speeding, following too closely, no driver's license, false information and, during a bond hearing Thursday, contempt of court.

The sequence of events was not entirely clear until Thursday with the release of arrest warrants, affidavits, jail and court records, and Kelly's bond hearing.

Those collectively alleged a narrative that starts with Jumper responding to the scene of a traffic stop, where authorities say Kelly was fighting with other deputies and attempting to flee.

As Jumper assisted in the arrest attempt, Kelly managed to get back into his car and drive into "heavy oncoming traffic" with Jumper "unable to disengage" from Kelly and the car.

The car crashed into an 18-wheeler, briefly pinning Jumper between the tractor trailer and the car. Another deputy, Kelly and an occupant in the car were injured.

The occupant, 24-year-old Tornell Laureano, has been charged with drug trafficking and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

At some point during the incident, another deputy responding to the scene crashed into the car and was injured but recovered, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a Tuesday press conference in which he offered a broad-brush account of events and referred to the SLED investigation for more information.

All were taken to the hospital, and aside from Jumper's death, all recovered from their injuries, Lewis said.

After the crash, authorities found four bags of crack cocaine inside a laundry bag filled with men's and women's clothing items.

Jail records show Kelly was listed as a fugitive in Suffolk County, Virginia.

During a bond hearing Thursday, Kelly talked over the judge as he was asked if he wanted an attorney, according to a WYFF news station recording of the hearing.

In the hearing, Kelly referred to himself as "an American national" and continually asked the judge "under what jurisdiction is this court operating?"

The judge ruled Kelly in contempt before he was led back to confinement on no bond.

The case will be prosecuted in 13th Circuit state court.

A funeral for Jumper will be held at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena at 9 a.m. Friday.

On Tuesday, Lewis described Jumper — who the sheriff promoted posthumously from the rank of master deputy to sergeant — as a "gentle giant" and dedicated lawman "who always wore a contagious smile."

Jumper leaves behind a wife and daughter.