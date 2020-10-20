Suspect fights Greenville deputies during I-85 traffic stop, ensuing collisions injure 5

A fight during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 on Tuesday afternoon led to two collisions and five people injured — including three Greenville County Sheriff's deputies.
The series of events happened about 3 p.m. on the interstate near the White Horse Road interchange, sheriff's spokesman Ryan Flood said.
During a traffic stop, a suspect inside the vehicle that was pulled over got into a fight with two deputies, Flood said in a media statement.
During the fight, a passing motorist collided with the stopped vehicle, which injured the two deputies and at least two occupants, he said.
At about the same time, Flood said, another deputy responding to the scene collided with the stopped vehicle.
There was no word on the condition of any of the injured.
Traffic was still shut down on I-85 North and being diverted onto I-185 as of 5 p.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.