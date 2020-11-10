Superintendent maps path for Greenville middle schoolers to return to full-time attendance

A detailed announcement is expected next week, but the superintendent of Greenville County Schools said Tuesday morning a phased-in return to five-day attendance for the county's roughly 12,000 middle-schoolers is imminent.

The stakes are high, as Superintendent Burke Royster reported that more than twice as many students received failing grades on their most recent report card compared to a year ago.

Critics, many of whom gave voice to their views in last week's school board elections with the election of three five-day advocates, have argued for months that the risk of infection to children is minimal and is far outweighed by the social and academic harm they are enduring by not being in school five days a week. Those candidates will take office on Friday and will appear at their first meeting a week from today.

Royster, speaking to school board trustees at their monthly committee of the whole meeting, said his team has for weeks been working with all 20 middle-school principals, teacher leaders, public health officials and medical experts to lay out a safety-first plan for returning children and teachers to school while minimizing their possible exposure to coronavirus.

"We had people put eyes on 20 locations," Royster said, "and almost every room, in some cases, in those locations. Then they matched who they might need to move for a class to be in a bigger space."

A typical 810-square-foot classroom must have 26 students or fewer in order for everyone to maintain social distance, even with plexiglass. More than 500 classes at the middle-school level in Greenville County have more students than that. One middle school — Bryson — has classrooms smaller than 810 square feet.

The school district is sticking to the premise that everyone in schools must maintain a six-foot distance, or the equivalent using plexiglass, from each other to avoid transmitting the virus. The rate of infections among Greenville students and personnel remains lower than the community at large, Royster said.

The Post and Courier last month reported that this statistic is skewed low, however, because of the outsized proportion of people in the school district who are younger than 18 compared to the population at large.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Middle schools have been under strain since the year began, with not enough substitutes to take over when teachers are out. School board Chairwoman Lynda Leventis Wells asked David McDonald, the district's assistant superintendent for middle schools, how teacher morale was holding up.

McDonald said teachers understand the circumstances are unique.

"It's all hands on deck," McDonald said. "We are using any aide, office assistant, administrator and counselor in the building to fill in."

Royster and his team also laid out an academic remediation plan for in-person and virtual students that will compel kids failing core classes to attend tutoring sessions before or after school. That will launch by early December.

As with the district's 51 elementary schools, where nearly 23,000 kids are as of this week attending full-time, five days a week, the district will phase middle-schoolers back in by grade level, the superintendent said. The district started with the youngest children when it reopened elementary schools full-time. Middle schools in Greenville County house grades six through eight.

The roughly 22,500 Greenville-area kids currently enrolled in the district's virtual academy, will continue to take all their classes online.

Royster did not set a specific timeline for reopening middle schools full-time and said the district has some work to do first in convincing middle-school teachers that the five-day attendance plan will be safe. In a recent survey, a majority of middle-school teachers maintained deep discomfort at the prospect. Royster said the results of that survey were "unchanged" from another one in early October that found 44 percent of teachers were comfortable with full-time school. He said he would meet with middle school principals and teacher leaders on Friday.

Ultimately, he said, if the school district can prove it is providing a safe environment in which to work, and teachers or their loved ones at home do not have underlying medical condition qualifying them for leave, the only path forward is to report to work.

Part of the challenge is persuading teachers that, academically, having kids in schools physically is better than having them at home, even if that means abandoning hands-on engagement with kids and classroom layouts that encouraged face-to-face interaction.

"We are asking them to teach in a way we've asked them not to teach for 20 years," Royster said. "It's the antithesis of what our committed dedicated teachers want to be doing."