Some Upstate legislators stand for speaker who claimed election fraud, denounced health laws

GREENVILLE — A quarterly gathering of the Upstate's Statehouse lawmakers ended Monday with several of them standing in support of claims made by an activist, who demanded the repeal of COVID-related mandates and an acknowledgement that Joe Biden shouldn't be recognized as the legitimately elected president.

The meeting for the 22-member delegation was moved from its typical location at County Square to the expansive Greenville Convention Center after a group backing those claims gave word that dozens intended to appear, Republican state Rep. Garry Smith told The Post and Courier on Tuesday.

The demands, read aloud by Jon McMakin, the founder of Veritas Voice, referenced what "will likely become a public safety hazard to all South Carolinians" if leaders don't endorse claims of an illegitimate presidential election and government mandates to restrict gathering to stop spread of coronavirus.

Several dozen lawsuits around the country claiming election irregularities or fraud have been rejected by courts due to an absence of credible claims, evidence and witnesses willing to testify under oath.

Federal and state authorities continue to warn of potential protests and violence following last week's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob proclaiming support for President Donald Trump. Security in Washington, D.C., and at the S.C. Statehouse has increased leading up to Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Smith told the newspaper he stood in general recognition that he believes there were election irregularities, particularly in swing states Georgia and Pennsylvania, that call Biden's win into question. However, Smith, of Simpsonville, who is chairman of the delegation and a Trump supporter, said he will recognize Biden as the elected president.

"Is former Vice President Biden going to be inaugurated on the 20th, and will he be the president of the United States? Yes," Smith said. "I understand. I may not be happy about that, but I understand and accept that."

The decision to stand was a personal one, and Smith said he couldn't speak to the intentions of others in attendance.

The violence in Washington last week came as Congress was in the process of certifying electoral votes. In that context, the act of standing to affirm McMakin's words was harmful, said state Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, who declined to stand. The words implied that South Carolina shouldn't recognize the federal government and called for further destructive unrest, Elliott said.

“That letter, if you follow it to its conclusion, calls for insurrection and rebellion,” Elliott said. "I cannot abide by that. I would be violating the tenets of what it means to be a South Carolinian and an American.”

Elliott said he couldn't speak to why others stood but that he believes doing so for demands that, at a minimum are unrealistic, undermines faith in government.

“It gives false hope and further erosion of the confidence of the people you were elected to represent,” he said. "We have seen over the past week that words matter."

Democratic state Rep. Chandra Dillard of Greenville also did not stand. She told the newspaper those who stood either believed in the words spoken or stood because of political expediency.

"I don't appreciate the attack on our democracy as it's playing out now," Dillard said. "Either you believe that or you're placating the crowd. You need some political courage to speak the truth about these things."

The remarks came after the regular meeting adjourned at the request of the group. Smith said many had to stand outside the convention center hall to follow social-distancing protocol.

McMakin read from a prepared statement, as seen on a video from the event posted on Facebook. The Post and Courier obtained a copy of the statement, which was distributed to the legislators beforehand.

With several dozen supporters behind him, McMakin said that "the citizens of the Upstate have a pathological inability to be controlled" and that the state is "tipping past the point of no return if government leadership in South Carolina doesn't act responsibly in the protection of our God given rights."

Among four demands were the rejection of laws and mandates related to COVID restrictions, repeal of the state Title 44 law related to health regulations, rejecting and fixing government "non-integrity," and "complete dismissal, rejection and nullification of the illegitimate incoming Biden administration."

When some of the legislators stood to signal agreement, there was loud applause.

State Sen. Tom Corbin, R-Greenville, said he had a difficult time hearing McMakin’s remarks to the delegation.

“But what I gathered from what he said and what I heard was he was asking if you believe in the Constitution of this country, the constitution of the state, the rule of law, and if you’re willing to fight for that, stand up,” Corbin said. “That’s why a lot of us stood up, because we do believe in the Constitution.”

State Sen. Dwight Loftis, R-Greenville, said his only confusion stemmed around McMakin’s reference to Title 44.

“I don’t know what that was,” Loftis said. “But the other things he asked for, in my opinion, were just what a representative should be doing: looking after the republic and supporting the Constitution.”

Loftis said he could not recall if McMakin mentioned anything specific about the election, though he said he does believe there was election fraud, citing disproven claims that more voters cast ballots than were registered.

Not all members of the delegation stayed for the post-meeting event.

Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.