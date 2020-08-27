SLED interviews show tangled tale of missing 1975 Looper murders evidence

Parsing through the disused and forgotten contents of a locker room at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center in April 2018, one cache of files stood out to Sgt. Charles Mills.

Among the reams of printed crime statistics from years past that he and a few of his fellow officers were clearing out of the storage area, the letters in this file were different — handwritten, seemingly intimate messages accompanied by old photos. He took them back to his office and read every piece of paper inside, he wrote later in a statement to the State Law Enforcement Division. They mostly appeared to be love letters from a woman in Georgia to Cash Williams, the former Greenville County sheriff.

But among them was another letter written by the same woman, this one to former Greenville Police Chief Harold Jennings. In the letter, she wrote Williams was corrupt and made reference to a man whose name Mills didn't recognize: Frank Looper.

He mentioned the name to a veteran officer who told him Looper was a Greenville County narcotics investigator who was shot to death in the garage next to his West Greenville home in 1975, along with his father Rufus Looper.

When Mills learned the background of the case, he gave the file to Capt. Joseph Browning.

Three months later, then Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller went in front of a law enforcement review board and said the letter Mills found could cast doubt on the conviction of Charles Wakefield Jr., who was found guilty in the double homicide, and potentially implicated Williams and deputies at the time in the slayings.

Wakefield, who was paroled in 2010, has maintained his innocence since he was arrested following the Loopers' deaths. Attorneys representing Wakefield recently started the process of challenging his 1976 conviction.

But even as Miller spoke to the board about the potential importance of the documents, the file was missing — a fact Miller wouldn't discover until two months later.

A subsequent SLED investigation into the file's disappearance found it changed hands multiple times in the months after it was discovered. The officers who handled the documents after Miller all said in SLED interviews they didn't understand its importance at the time, never examined it thoroughly and did not remember seeing a letter implicating Williams before it went missing.

The officers also provided their theories on what happened to the file.

Though they tell conflicting stories on who possessed the file last before it went missing, most believe it was lost in a shuffle of documents, promotions, office changes and retirements.

SLED's investigation was closed in March and no one was charged in relation to the files disappearance. But the video interviews and written statement recently obtained by the Post and Courier Greenville give an outline of file's trajectory before it vanished.

What follows is a summary of what can be gleaned from each interview in an attempt to discover what happened to the file.

Ken Miller

Shortly after receiving the letter in Spring 2018, Browning passed it along to Miller.

The former chief went through the documents, a collection of what appeared to be love letters between Williams and a woman he was having an affair with, along with old photos of the two together.

Among them, he found the letter the woman wrote to Jennings, who served as Greenville police chief from 1975 to 1987, Miller told SLED agents. In the letter, the woman detailed her relationship with Williams. The letter also stated Looper was killed because he planned to reveal corruption within the Sheriff's Office and that Williams was involved in placing the blame on Wakefield.

Miller said he wasn't sure how seriously to take the letter and handed it off to Det. Andrew Smith in violent crimes to review.

Andrew Smith

Miller said Smith had the file for several weeks.

Smith said he returned it to Miller within a day or two.

Either way, Smith told SLED agents, he never thoroughly reviewed the file. He skimmed through it, noting the photographs and looking through most of the love letters, but didn't find a message implicating Williams or deputies in the the Looper murders.

"I do not remember anything that had to do with a murder," he said during an interview recorded on video. "It was kind of odd to me that the chief came back here and said it was interesting. But he swears he saw something."

He gave the file back to Miller, saying he was too busy assisting with another cold case investigation.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Rick Woodall

Shortly after Smith returned the file to Miller, the former chief gave it to Rick Woodall, a retired Greenville police officer who was volunteering as a part-time cold case detective.

Woodall started his career at the department in 1975 but said he was never involved in the Looper investigation. He told SLED agents he was busy working the same cold case that Smith was assigned to and only glanced through the photos before placing it in a file box near his desk.

"We pretty much dismissed it as nothing," Woodall said.

Don Belue, another volunteer cold case investigator, also briefly looked at the file. Belue, who started at the department in 1965 but also said he wasn't involved in the Looper investigation, said he set the file down in the office he shared with Woodall.

In July 2019, several months after giving Woodall the file, Miller called the cold case investigator to ask about it. Woodall said after the conversation he was unable to find the file, he told SLED agents. Eventually, he said he remembered he gave the folder Melissa Lawson, who was the sergeant over violent crimes until she retired in Sept. 2018. He said he called her and she confirmed he did.

"You're talking about relief that I knew I didn't lose that file," he said during an interview with SLED.

The letters and photos likely got lost when documents were removed from her desk, he said.

But Lawson said she never had the file.

Melissa Lawson

Lawson did have an envelope containing a letter related to the Looper case on her desk when she retired, she said, but not a file folder with multiple letters and photographs as Woodall described.

There are conflicting accounts of what was inside that envelope.

Lawson said it contained a letter from Brad Willis, a former WYFF reporter whose podcast Murder Etc. reignited interest in the case.

"I think Rick is confused," Lawson told a SLED agent.

But Willis told SLED he didn't contact the department until October 2018, about a month after Lawson retired.

Tim Conroy, who briefly occupied Lawson's desk before he was promoted to lieutenant over uniform patrol, said he found a document related to the Looper case after Lawson left, but it was written by Don Belue. Belue, on the other hand, said the letter was likely one written by someone else involved in the case.

While the memories of what was in the envelope on Lawson's desk conflict, both Conroy and Lawson agreed it was a single document in an envelope, not a folder, that was not accompanied by photos and did not implicate Williams.

Still missing

Woodall said after he discovered the file was missing in July 2019 he told then Capt. Howie Thompson, now the interim police chief, and then Lt. Jason Rampey, that he couldn't find it, but neither notified Miller.

Miller didn't learn the file was missing until September 2019, just before a conference call with the North Carolina Institute on Actual Innocence. He planned to present the file to the nonprofit and ask it to aid in a review of the Looper murders.

Before the meeting, he asked Smith and Woodall for the documents.

When Miller learned the documents were gone, he said, he ordered a search of all investigator work stations, case files and storage areas in the department, but was unable to find it. In December, after months of searching for the folder, Miller asked SLED to investigate.

About five months after SLED closed its investigation, the file remains missing.