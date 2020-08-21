Since July's urgent mask warning, Upstate's COVID hospitalizations cut in half

GREENVILLE — One month ago, Mayor Knox White and a parade of health officials stood in the sweltering heat of Falls Park and desperately sounded a dire warning — wear a mask or Upstate hospitals will be overrun within two weeks.

On Friday, the mood for the city's semi-regular press briefing was different.

In the air-conditioned environs of the Greenville Convention Center, the message was more measured: The efforts in the weeks that followed by the public and businesses to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus have worked.

However, they warned that Labor Day weekend and the return of school sports are reasons to remain diligent about wearing masks and social distancing.

While statewide and in the Upstate daily cases have dropped, the telling statistics in the past month have been the precipitous drop in hospitalizations.

The Upstate's largest health providers, Prisma and Bon Secours St. Francis, both have seen the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 cut in half since mid-July, when officials sounded the alarm.

In the Prisma system, which includes eight hospitals in the Upstate and three in the Midlands, hospitals saw a drop from 308 hospitalized COVID patients to 153. The hospital system has treated 2,553 such patients to date.

Still, the number hospitalized in the Prisma system is far above the 75 to 90 patients the system saw in May, said Dr. Eric Ossmann, Prisma's vice chairman of Emergency Medicine for Clinical Affairs and Operations.

Asked by The Post and Courier how officials can definitively attribute the drop in cases to mask-wearing, Ossmann cited an "emerging body of evidence" that mask usage correlates to reductions.

The City Council on Monday is scheduled to renew its mask ordinance past the 60-day expiration period. The ordinance, the first of its kind when it was passed in June, requires masks be worn in grocery stories and pharmacies and by workers in restaurants.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 967 new confirmed cases and 52 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina. Of those, 92 cases and three deaths were reported in Greenville County.

The state had seen a decline in cases below the 1,000-per-day threshold that has lingered for much of the summer, but also fewer tests. The number of tests increased this week, and the case numbers have crept higher.

Ossmann said fewer tests are likely because fewer people are sick and because people have become numb to testing.

“Potentially there’s a component of testing fatigue, where people have gotten to the point where they don’t feel that it’s necessary to get tested,” he said.

But recognizing symptoms and getting tested is still crucial to the overall effort, he said.

This is particularly true as schools open with in-person learning, said Dr. Robin LaCroix, medical director for Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate.

It's important, she said, that parents model in front of their children the measures that have slowed the spread and to monitor any symptoms as they associate with other children in school.

“They’re going to be so excited to see their friends," LaCroix said. "They’ve been away for a while. The hugs that used to be there, they need to be air hugs for those children.”

The shift to school in session comes at the same time health officials are concerned about the flu season, which can increase the burden on hospitals.

LaCroix said flu vaccines for the upcoming season are being shipped and should be ready for administering in the next couple weeks. Parents, she said, should "try to get ahead of the curve."

The mayor highlighted small businesses in the need to slow the spread.

“It’s still a tough situation," White said. "Businesses are still hurting.”

“In many respects," he said, "it’s our last chance to get it right.”