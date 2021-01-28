Simpsonville's 'Tater Shed' may be converted into downtown event venue

A brick building in downtown Simpsonville that was once used for potato storage could be transformed into an event space in the near future.

The disused Tater Shed sits just behind the small stage in Simpsonville's City Park and has fallen into disrepair over the years.

"It's just in really bad shape because it was primarily used for storage and right now nobody's really doing anything with it," said City Administrator Dianna Gracely. "It just looks unsightly."

At a City Council committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night, Gracely presented a recommended spending plan for Simpsonville's accommodations tax which included about $65,000 for renovations to the Tater Shed. Gracely said she plans to ask council to earmark another $65,000 in next year's budget for the project.

The city is in the process of transforming the former Simpsonville Elementary School into the Simpsonville Arts Center just yards from where the Tater Shed stands. Council has not formally approved the plans for the smaller storage building, but Gracely said she hopes the prospective project would be completed by to coincide with the Arts Center unveiling.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

If Council approves the accommodation tax funding, it would not be available until July. In the meantime, Gracely said the city would begin negotiating with the contractor it recently hired for the Arts Center renovation to add this to the project.

"Since they're already on site, we'd just get the pricing and have them ready to roll on July 1," she said.

The project would include adding large windows to the building to provide more natural light inside, updating the interior and upgrading the Tater Shed's HVAC and electrical systems.

Gracely said the investment would transform an aging and forgotten building into an asset for the city.

"It would be a nice building for a wedding reception or something like that," she said. "It could serve as a little backstage area for bands that are playing on that small stage. It could have a lot of functionality."