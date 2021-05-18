Simpsonville gets $350K grant for senior center renovation

Simpsonville has secured a $350,000 grant from the state to upgrade its senior center, including the addition of an outdoor group dining area.

The funding from the South Carolina Department on Aging will be available to the city in July. Simpsonville will combine the money with federal community block grants to fund the roughly $650,000 project.

Along with the outdoor area, the renovations include improvements to the center's community room and kitchen.

Those changes will enable the city to expand the meal distribution program it started last year, in which seniors can pick up a hot and a frozen meal three times a week. While the program is popular, it has been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic and the senior center's lack of space.

The additions will allow seniors to comfortably and safely eat their meals at the facility while socializing.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"It's not only for the nutritional value of giving seniors a good meal to eat but the social value of them being able to stay alert and engaged with their peer group," said Simpsonville City Administrator Dianna Gracely.

Without the state grant, Gracely said, the project would not be possible.

The city has hired Craig, Gaulden and Davis to design the updates. Gracely said Simpsonville will likely put a bid out for contractors in September and begin construction in October. She expects the project will be complete in a year.