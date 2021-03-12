Simpsonville considers $14 million bond to fund downtown projects

An ambitious overhaul of the intersection of Curtis and Main streets in the heart of Simpsonville. Sweeping improvements to City Park. Comprehensive streetscape projects.

At its annual retreat March 12, Simpsonville City Council defined its priorities for improving and developing its downtown. The plans include a $14 million revenue bond, funded through the city's hospitality and accommodations taxes, used for projects that would energize the growing city and encourage foot traffic in its city center.

In ranking eight projects the city should focus on, all but one of the councilmembers listed updates to Curtis and Main as the top priority. The intersection serves as a central hub for the city. It is where the iconic Simpsonville clock tower stands and the location of some of Simpsonville's most trafficked local businesses.

It has also been a source of frustration for city leadership and residents as traffic increases along with growth. In a presentation to the council, City Administrator Diana Gracely framed it as a critical issue.

"It's going to be a very expensive endeavor," she said. "But if we don't tackle this intersection, then we would really just be putting lipstick on a pig if we're not addressing the issues downtown and not helping traffic through better."

The preliminary outlines shown during the retreat presented a layout that would convert College and Curtis streets, which run parallel to each other and cross Main Street, into one-way roads, with Church Street as a crossover. It would also add pavers and elevated crosswalks for more pedestrian options.

Gracely said during a work session with Council that the current layout of downtown poses safety concerns for pedestrians. With North Main Street and Southeast Main Street running parallel and a railroad cutting through the center, it is difficult to cross the street. That presents a problem as council works to establish Simpsonville's downtown as a destination and use expansion of the Swamp Rabbit trail to drive foot traffic.

The session on March 12 was for preliminary goal setting and plans are still in their infancy. But Gracely said the city will be aggressive about starting the projects and it is possible work on the intersection could begin soon.

Streetscape projects on Curtis and Main Street were ranked third and fourth respectively. Gracely said some of that work would overlap with the traffic changes being made to the road and could be done simultaneously. That would narrow roads, expand sidewalks and add more lighting, trees and other greenspace.

The combination of the two is aimed at enticing people to get out of their cars and walk around the downtown area as opposed to just driving through.

The second priority council identified was improvements to City Park, just down the road from the intersection. The enhancements would entail the addition of two new football fields, bathrooms, and upgrades to an amphitheater. The plan would also include relocating the Simpsonville Farmers Market to Park Street.

As part of the city's master downtown plan, city hall and the police department would be moved from their location on Main Street into a single building on an adjoining property to the park that sits on Curtis Street. The fire department would also be moved to a new facility up the road from City Hall.

Gracely said the move would open up prime real estate on Main Street for business in downtown. Gracely said a developer had already expressed interest in buying the land City Hall sits on with the intent of building a multiuse project.

Enhancing City Park and adding public buildings nearby would make the amenity more visible and more likely to draw people into downtown, Gracely said.

"Improvements to City Park are really important because it is a gem," she said.

Also included on the list were enhancements to South Main Street to make it a place for the city to host events, entering phase two of Simpsonville's Swamp Rabbit Trail expansion that would extend it to Heritage Park, developing more parking and adding more wayfinding signage downtown.

Gracely said the $14 million bond that would fund these projects would be paid over a 15-year period and would involve a tax increase.