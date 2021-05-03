Simpsonville committees weigh proposals for ambitious downtown overhaul

At its annual retreat in March, Simpsonville City Council set in motion a plan to revitalize its downtown that includes relocating major public facilities, overhauling the intersection of Curtis and Main streets and initiating a streetscape project.

About two months later, two selection committees are in the process of choosing which teams will be responsible for two prongs of that project.

One committee has narrowed a list of firms interested in building a new City Hall, police department and fire department from six down to two. City Administrator Dianna Gracely said the public facilities committee will meet Thursday to interview the two finalists, DP3 Architects and Stuart, Cooper and Newell Architects before making its decision. The two stood out from the other applicants, Gracely said, because of their extensive experience designing municipal buildings.

Simpsonville plans to move the facilities, which currently sit on Main Street, to the edge of City Park, where they would have frontage on Academy Street or Curtis Street. The move will allow the city to update its buildings as well as open up valuable real estate in central Simpsonville. During the retreat, Gracely said the city has already heard from parties interested in developing the parcels where the buildings now sit.

The other committee is weighing nine civil design teams vying to revitalize the downtown district. That will likely include redesigning the intersection of Curtis and Main streets, laying out a downtown streetscape project and designing new street lighting to make the city more walkable and inviting. It is possible more than one of the nine will be selected to handle different portions of the project, Gracely said.

The firms who responded to the city's request for qualifications for that portion of the project are ADC Engineering, Arbor Engineering, Cotransco LLC, Davis and Floyd Inc., MKSK, Seamon Whiteside, Stantec, Syntera, and Toole Design.