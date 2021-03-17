Severe weather risk declines for the Upstate as SC braces for storms, tornadoes

The risk for severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail and tornados, has trended down for Greenville-Spartanburg, according to the National Weather Service's Greenville-Spartanburg station.
Storms are expected to hit the area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a few storms potentially becoming severe along the warm front. Thursday temperatures are forecasted to hit a high of 72 and low of 44.
Jessica Stumpf, deputy director of Greenville County Emergency Management, said GCEM has been in communication with its partners, including other county agencies and emergency services. Crews made sure they have saws, barricades and other tools loaded in trucks in case of fallen trees.
"We just wanted to make sure that everyone is aware there is this risk and it's a higher than normal risk," she said.
Stumpf encouraged citizens to practice personal preparedness. The best way to shelter from a tornado is in the basement with an emergency supply kit. If you don't have a basement, use an interior room without windows.
