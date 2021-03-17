Severe weather, including hail and potential for tornadoes, expected Upstate on Thursday

Greenville, SC (29601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.