Severe weather, including hail and potential for tornadoes, expected Upstate on Thursday

Severe weather is likely in the Upstate on Thursday.
The main threats include damaging winds, possibility of large hail and the potential for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service's Greenville-Spartanburg station. Potentially dangerous storms are expected from morning through the afternoon, while lightning and flooding could continue into the evening. Thursday temperatures are forecasted to hit a high of 72 and low of 44.
Jessica Stumpf, deputy director of Greenville County Emergency Management, said GCEM has been in communication with its partners, including other county agencies and emergency services. Crews made sure they have saws, barricades and other tools loaded in trucks in case of fallen trees.
"We just wanted to make sure that everyone is aware there is this risk and it's a higher than normal risk," she said.
Stumpf encouraged citizens to practice personal preparedness. The best way to shelter from a tornado is in the basement with an emergency supply kit. If you don't have a basement, use an interior room without windows.
This story will be updated throughout Thursday until the severe weather passes.