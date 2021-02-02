SC's most senior citizen has glass of wine, beer with dinner, and her COVID vaccination

GREENVILLE — At age 111, Maria Aulenbacher's keys to longevity apparently include a glass of wine and a beer at dinner.

The formula has worked.

After all, she is one of few in the world who can say she has lived through two catastrophic pandemics a century apart. Now, she's one of a growing number of people in South Carolina to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The native of Germany, who at 110 years of age was deemed the oldest living person in South Carolina and survived the 1918 Spanish flu that killed 50 million across the world, received her first shot along with her 77-year-old daughter last week.

The two were among the first 100,000 people vaccinated through Prisma Health, the system said in a press release Tuesday.

“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” Aulenbacher said. “I can’t wait until I can hug my great grandson again. I look forward to our family safely all being together."

The feel-good story comes as the vaccination effort across the state has been plagued with a systemic shortage of doses and logistical nightmares.

People older than age 70 have been eligible for weeks, in addition to frontline workers and those in nursing homes, but the difficulty in scheduling necessary appointments for seniors has been a trend across the state since doses first arrived in December.

Prisma, the largest vaccine provider, opened two mass-vaccination clinics — one in Columbia near Williams-Brice Stadium and another in Greenville at the old K-Mart building across from Greenville Memorial Hospital, where Aulenbacher received hers.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 430,000 doses have been administered thus far.

On Tuesday, the agency reported 1,554 new confirmed cases and 32 new deaths. Overall, since the pandemic began this past spring, the state has seen more than 400,000 confirmed cases and 6,599 confirmed deaths.

Prisma's co-chair of the system's vaccine task force, Dr. Saria Saccocio, said that Aulenbacher has helped set an example for the need to be vaccinated, though in the meantime a shortage of doses will mean the broader public won't be vaccinated until summertime.

Aulenbacher's 77-year-old daughter, Birgit Dickerson, said her mother got the vaccine in part "to show that anyone and everyone should take it in order to combat the global pandemic."

The family says the elder's secret to long life, in addition to the wine and beer, is staying active and reading historical and non-fiction books each day.