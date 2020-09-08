School prayer dispute: Greenville board splits, nixes legal settlement with humanist group

The agreement on prayer at school graduations had everything Greenville County's school district wanted.

Students could lead prayers. Employees could bow their heads out of respect and utter a discreet "Amen" at the prayer's conclusion.

But when faced with also paying the bills for a seven-year legal battle that the American Humanist Association — the country's leading atheism advocacy group — has waged against South Carolina's largest school district, trustees drew a line.

In a 6-6 vote Tuesday afternoon, the Greenville County school board rejected a settlement agreement with the humanist organization. The district declined to provide a copy of the settlement's terms to the public, and the American Humanist Association earlier declined a request for comment.

But the particulars were teased out in a nearly 30-minute discussion during which trustees Crystal Ball O'Connor, Roger Meek, Lisa Wells, Derek Lewis and Michelle Goodwin-Calwile made a case for its approval. Trustee Glenda Morrison-Fair voted for it but was otherwise silent. In opposition and prevailing in their argument that the Humanists were infringing on the community's beliefs and standards were board chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells and trustees Joy Grayson, Roy Chamlee, Chuck Saylors and Pat Sudduth. Debi Bush also opposed the settlement but made no comment.

"This agreement will not result in anything out of pocket for the school district," Doug Webb, the school district's long-time attorney, told trustees.

He and school district Superintendent Burke Royster strongly urged trustees to take the settlement.

Leventis-Wells vowed never to come to terms with the Humanists even though, she acknowledged, the agreed-to terms fell "greatly in line" with the district's current policies regarding expression of religion during the school day.

"Everyone said in the beginning, 'Lynda, no matter what, appeal it to the highest court,'" Leventis-Wells said. "And I said, 'I will. I will be for that. And I not only represent you, I also represent the way I feel.'"

The board chairwoman said she represents "many, many believers" and counted herself among them.

"I don't like someone telling me what I can and cannot do, that is legal," she said. "I am not breaking a law. I just want to, I want to pray. I want to pray. And I don't want someone telling me how I can and cannot pray. Or what I can or cannot do."

After the motion on the settlement failed, Webb said he would have to "reflect and reassess" on what the district's next move would be. Most likely, he said, the district will continue with its appeal. The case is currently being adjudicated in the Greenville division of the U.S. District Court. Past appeals undertaken by the American Humanist Association have taken the case to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and then back to district court.

The prayer case dates back to 2013 when the American Humanist Association sued in federal court on behalf of a family — identified only as "The Does" — after a fifth-grade graduation ceremony for Mountain View Elementary School. The ceremony took place at a chapel on the campus of North Greenville University.

The child in the case — "Jill Doe" — was "offended, affronted, and distressed by the actions of the Elementary School in affiliating itself with and endorsing Christianity," the original complaint said.

Grayson, who represents the Blue Ridge community in northern Greenville County, said before the pandemic, she heard from her constituents on this single issue in her eight years on the board more than any other. She attended that fifth-grade graduation back in 2013.

"I can state for the record that there's virtually no one in my community that would support settling this case," Grayson said. "I appreciate the work that the attorneys have done over the last seven years. I can appreciate their recommendation that it's the best they were able to do under the circumstances of this case. But because I was elected to represent the values of my community, I can't support this."

Saylors said his biggest problem with the settlement was the idea of paying the American Humanist Association anything. The settlement would have been entirely covered by a school district insurance policy, carried with Liberty Mutual, and it would not have affected the district's premiums, the school district's attorney said.

"They just simply do not appreciate or respect the values that our communities represent or the values of the community that I represent," Saylors said of the case's plaintiffs. "Liberty Mutual might be writing the check to the company or to the firm if it's approved, but at some point in time it came from taxpayer dollars, and I cannot support that."

The agreement as drafted would have removed some of the more "restrictive, unreasonable demands" that the American Humanists had made early in the case's history, O'Connor said in defense of the agreement.

"The reason I am in full support of this is because it gets us precisely to the place that you have recommended we should be in terms of neutrality, Freedom of Speech, and the rights of our students and staff," O'Connor said, speaking to Webb. "And if that is true, then as upsetting as it is for so many of us to have gone through this for so long, that's not a reason not to let it go when we got what we asked for."

Meek asked Webb if there was any chance the district or its insurance carrier would pay the Humanists' legal bills in the future if the settlement presented Tuesday were rejected.

"I would say it would be a challenge to prevail on that matter," Webb said.

"That's a no," Meek said.