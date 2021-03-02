SC man charged in US Capitol riot dressed as antifa, told family he stole police gear

The investigation began with a tip on Jan. 16. The tipster said a relative had received texts from Norwood in which he "claimed to have assaulted federal officers on Jan. 6."
FBI special agents in South Carolina interviewed the tipster on Jan. 16. The tipster said Norwood had claimed to do "terrible things" inside the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law enforcement. FBI agents obtained Norwood's telephone number and took screenshots of the text messages from Norwood.
In those messages, Norwood — who goes by "Robbie" — wrote on Jan. 5, "I'm dressing in all black. I'll look just like ANTIFA. I'll get away with anything."
Later, on Jan. 7, the morning after the Capitol attack, Norwood wrote; "It worked. ... I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for." Also on Jan. 7, Norwood texted: "The cop shot a female Trump supporter. Then allowed 'ANTIFA Trump supporters' to assault him. I was one of them. I was there. I took his [expletive]."
Norwood’s attorney, Benjamin T. Stepp, told the court the group chat included Norwood, his mother, father and sister. Norwood also texted the group chat a selfie of himself wearing what appears to be a U.S. Capitol Police tactical vest.
FBI Special Agent Tanya Evanina said the vest includes markings for the Capitol Police. The FBI also found a drink coaster from inside the Capitol building. Norwood said he pocketed the coaster while inside the building. Norwood also told the court he briefly entered House Speak Nancy Pelosi’s office but left quickly. He said he overhead someone in the office say he was going to steal a computer.
In the group texts, Norwood claimed he helped assault Capitol police and stole their protective gear. When another member of the group chat criticized him, he replied, “The cops who acted s***** got exactly what they deserved ... The ones who were cool, got help.”
But Norwood recanted parts of that story when he was interviewed by the FBI a few days later, according to charging documents.
During that interview in the FBI’s Greenville field office, Norwood said he traveled with his wife to Washington, D.C., to attend President Donald Trump’s rally on that day of the riot.
He said he got separated from his wife as they approached the Capitol building and admitted to agents that he entered the building and reached the Capitol Rotunda. He claimed he tried to turn back and leave, but he couldn't because of the crowd.
Norwood told the FBI he didn’t assault any police officers. Instead, he said, he helped protect police from other rioters, at one point forming a human chain to safeguard certain officers. Norwood said he only claimed to have assaulted police in order to “sound tough,” the FBI said.
Norwood said he didn’t take the police vest and helmet off an officer, as he had claimed in the group chat. Instead, he said, he and others who stormed the Capitol got the gear off an equipment pile that was lying on the west side of the Capitol building.
Norwood said he left the police vest and helmet in the Hampton Inn hotel room where he stayed that night, according to charging documents.
Norwood told the court he’d lied about the vest and helmet to agents who questioned him on Jan. 22 in Greenville, but he reiterated other claims he made about assisting police inside the Capitol rather than assaulting them.
A federal prosecutor told the court their main concern was that Norwood was a danger to law enforcement.
McDonald ordered him held on detention, saying he was concerned that he hadn’t been truthful to the FBI, had boasted about his Capitol exploits and that he didn’t find his court testimony “entirely credible.”
“I am concerned with his own texting, his own words to his family, including his mother, that he had assaulted an officer,” McDonald said.
Stepp, Norwood’s attorney, said his client has admitted to and would most likely be found guilty of the charges, including theft, but he argued Norwood wasn’t a flight risk and the maximum penalty at this point for the charges would likely be a year in jail.
Stepp said it is also likely the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia would intervene and issue some sort of bond or monitoring for Norwood like it has for multiple other high-profile defendants in the Capitol riot.