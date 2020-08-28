SC asks counties to move absentee voting up a week. Greenville is already working on it.

It’s impossible to know today just how much stress the coronavirus health crisis will place on voting systems in South Carolina on Election Day, barely two months away.

Now a new possibility has emerged to lessen the potential for unprecedented delays in a presidential cycle: A new, full week of early voting.

Greenville County, the state’s largest, is aiming to move voting in-person up to Sept. 28, a change the state has requested of every county.

“Barring any delays, we hope that in-person absentee voting could be opened up a week early,” Greenville County Elections direct Conway Belangia told The Post and Courier.

State Elections Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said that counties were able to pull off the extra week of in-person absentee — albeit with a fraction of the expected turnout of voters — during the June primaries and should be able to successfully offer it for the Nov. 3 general election.

“All of this is designed to give voters who qualify more opportunities to vote absentee in person, and to spread those votes out over time and place, reducing the numbers of voters who may be in one place at one time,” Whitmire told The Post and Courier.

Typically, in-person absentee voting begins 29 days before an election, which would make this year's deadline Oct. 5.

That deadline will be met regardless, Belangia said. The early Sept. 28 date is dependent on technical issues being cleared, he said, such as ballot and voting machine preparation, and the successful certification of candidates set for earlier in September.

“Lots can get in the way,” he said. “We don’t expect that, but I make no promises.”

The move comes as politicians and elections officials try to determine how to conduct a general election amid a health crisis where the ability to meet in close contact with other people can be considered a matter of life or death. Poll workers, many of them at greatest risk of complications from COVID-19, have declined to work. Social distancing requires atypical delays. Polling places are scarcer as owners decline use of facilities.

The expressed right to vote absentee in person solely out of concern for contracting the virus is up in the air, as state legislators have yet to allow for the exception as they did in the June primaries.

To qualify to vote absentee, voters must state at least one of more than a dozen exceptions, which include being age 65 or older, having a disability, serving overseas or planning a vacation. However, there is no proof required.

The Legislature is scheduled to return to session in September.

The main concern election officials have is that voters will wait until late in the voting season to cast their ballot, particularly by mail, which itself is a system that has yet to be tested on a wide scale in a general election.

Greenville County is encouraging voters to submit applications now for a mail-in ballot, which will be sent at the end of September, Belangia said.

"If you want to vote by mail, just make sure you do it early," he said.

The elections office expects a trend that proved true during the primaries, Belangia said. Where in the past one-third of votes were cast absentee, he said, that percentage is expected to apply to those who will vote at the polls.

The traditional absentee voting location in Greenville is County Square, which will be open with social-distancing measures in place, though Whitmire said Greenville will be among 18 counties in the state that will offer satellite offices to submit absentee votes.

The State Election Commission has ordered a number of health measures be in place at polling locations, he said, including: poll managers wearing masks, face shields and gloves; sneeze guards at check in; hand sanitizer for managers and voters; social distancing; cotton swabs to select on touchscreens; and maximizing spacing in polling places to allow for distancing.

Belangia said Greenville County is asking voters to wear masks but isn't requiring them.