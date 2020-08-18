Rubber stamp indictment: SC local grand juries often spend just seconds on each case

GREENVILLE — Her criminal record tells the story of a woman in turmoil.

Shoplifting. Disorderly conduct. Domestic violence. The Greenville woman wracked up a dozen charges over 6 years, the court records show.

Her last was a possession of meth charge in November 2016. Shortly after, she died at the age of 55 before her case could go to trial.

That didn't stop a Greenville County Grand Jury from indicting her more than six months later. It took about two years for the criminal case against her to be dropped.

Stephen Henry, a Greenville defense attorney, said the case exemplifies the problems with local grand juries in South Carolina. Rather than carefully considering cases to protect defendants from unwarranted prosecution, Henry said, county grand juries essentially rubber stamp indictments en masse.

"If you're someone facing an indictment, you should not have any confidence that a grand jury is going to review your case," he said.

After someone is charged with a crime, an indictment is sent to the grand jury, which is tasked with determining whether there is probable cause to send the case to trial.

If 12 or more of the 18 jurors determine there is, they issue a true bill indictment and the criminal case continues. If not, the jury issues a no bill indictment and the case is dropped.

It's a step mandated by the state constitution to protect defendants from being put on trial without warrant. But some legislators, attorneys and judges across the state say the process has become a toothless layer of bureaucracy that allows prosecutors to unilaterally send cases to trial.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said his office works to evaluate cases before they're sent to a grand jury, but with the volume of charges being processed it's an uphill battle.

"The major issue has always been the volume," he said. "You've got to take the volume into consideration, even when you're comparing it to constitutional standards. The law requires it and it just is what it is."

The grand jury indicted the woman who died in 2016 during a nearly two-year stretch in which every indictment was received a true bill. Of the 18,406 indictments that went to a Greenville County grand jury between 2016 and 2020, 54 were no billed — 0.29 percent.

There are small differences in a grand jury from circuit to circuit, but in Greenville County it meets once a month for several hours. With hundreds of cases to consider every month, that means jurors typically spend a few minutes, or seconds, on each indictment.

But unlike the state level grand jury, no record is kept of local grand jury proceedings, making it impossible to discover how an individual case was handled. The jurors hear no firsthand testimony from witnesses, defendants or reported victims. Typically, the only person the jury hears from is a police officer, and often not the arresting officer in the case.

"It's one sided, that's the way the law is designed," Wilkins said. "It's law enforcement presenting what facts they had to basically get an arrest warrant and then they vote and go to the next one. If the question is if the grand jury is necessary, in the state system, it seems redundant to me."

Wilkins said the grand jury is just one step in a process that begins with an arrest, and defendants also have a right to a preliminary hearing where a judge can rule on whether the case should proceed or not. But even if a judge rules there is no probable cause to support charges, a solicitor can still send the case to the grand jury. Wilkins said his office sometimes has defendants indicted in those cases, though not often.

State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens, a former circuit court judge, said the local grand jury process was often a source of problems while he was on the bench.

"I've seen situations where 800 indictments were turned out in a morning," he said. "It is physically impossible to do the job a grand jury is supposed to do and properly review those indictments in that time."

In 2018, he prefiled a bill that would change the way grand juries operate. If passed, the legislation would require detailed evidence be presented during grand jury proceedings and that a transcript of those proceedings be created and made available under certain circumstances.

Clary's bill was referred to a committee in January 2019, and has remained there ever since. Similar legislation, filed in previous years, have also withered in committee without making it to the floor for a vote. Clary said he has found support among his fellow lawmakers to reform local grand juries but progress has been slow.

"When you look at the number of people in the General Assembly who have no connection to the criminal justice system, it's not a hot button issue unless one of their constituents brings it to their attention," he said.

Wilkins said he would support giving more authority and transparency to the grand jury process but said there would still need to be a way to move a portion of the cases through the system quickly.

"I would 100 percent support that," he said. "You would just have to have a bifurcated process, because we just have too many cases. It just becomes a practical matter."

While legislative efforts to change the process seem to have stalled, defense attorneys challenging the way local grand juries operate have had some success in recent years.

In 2018, Circuit Court Judge Daniel Hall threw out more than 900 indictments issued by a York County grand jury in a day, requiring all of the cases to be indicted again to go to court. In his order, Hall wrote that "public confidence in our system is eroded by the grand jury being asked to act on 904 indictments in a 10-hour period."

Gary Lemel, a Rock Hill attorney who was part of the motion to quash the indictments, said that while that case was a particularly high volume of indictments, the York County Grand Jury has continued to produce hundreds in a single day since Hall's order.

"But it is the first time that we're aware of in South Carolina that a judge has ruled that the process is inappropriate," he said.

Florence attorney Patrick McLaughlin said he has also had success challenging aspects of the process on an individual basis. He said the inability to learn what was said during a grand jury proceeding impedes his ability to make sure his clients are being treated fairly at every step of the process.

Clary said he is hopeful that reform will come soon to provide defendants with a constitutional right that is virtually nonexistent now.

"In the best of circumstances, it's a system that's very archaic and doesn't work as it should," he said. "We need to ensure that we take every opportunity to make sure justice is being done."