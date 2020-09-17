Rainfall prediction lowered as Sally hits Upstate SC; area still prepared for flooding

Forecasters are now predicting Greenville County will receive 3-4 inches of rain as the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally roll through the area, down from a previous estimate of 5-7 inches.
About 1.5 inches of which has already fallen, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Clay Chaney. Heavy to moderate rain is expected into the early afternoon, with lighter, more interment precipitation into the night and evening. Up to 8 inches is still possible in some portions of the Upstate.
Heavier rainfall is still possible later in the day, Chaney said Thursday morning, and low-lying areas could still flood after the storm passes.
The region remains under a flash flood watch until Friday morning and a hazardous weather outlook, according to the NWS. Much of Anderson County is now under a flash flood warning as the system moves northeast from Georgia.
Parker District Fire Department Deputy Chief Donnie Tucker, whose area often sees flooding during heavy rain, said the department has not heard any reports of significant standing water on roads or other significant flooding so far this morning but is fully staffed and prepared for it.
"I don't think we're supposed to get in to the heavy stuff until around lunch, but we're ready for whatever comes our way," Tucker said.
The Greenville County Emergency Rescue Team also has swift water teams staged at Tucker's department, as well as the Greenville, Piedmont Park and South Greenville Fire District fire departments, he said.