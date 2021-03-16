Providence is the $14K name of Greenville's baby giraffe

GREENVILLE — The name for the Greenville Zoo's baby giraffe is in, and it took a significant donation to have the right to select it.

"Providence."

How much would someone pay?

Turns out the magic number is $14,200, given by donors Platt and Ashley Moore, Greenville Zoo Foundation executive director Lydia Thomas said March 17.

The foundation auctioned off naming rights to the highest bidder in a 10-day fundraiser that began with more than $2,000 in bids on the first day, March 5.

Providence was born to 15-year-old Autumn on Feb. 21.

It was a departure from naming contests of the past in which zoo donors were invited to suggest names, followed by a vote.

Thomas said the auction provides vital funding that "will help build a stronger zoo and support conservation around the world."

The zoo is recovering from financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic and faces a host of capital projects necessary to maintain national accreditation.

There still was some quality control. The zoo had to approve the name with the right to throw out anything deemed inappropriate, including names that were “political, disrespectful, discriminatory or profane.”

The winning bidder gets a private meeting with the calf.

Born early afternoon on a Sunday, the 6-foot-tall Providence was standing on her own within 40 minutes. The birth was broadcast via webcam to a global audience, and viewers can still view the live feed to see Autumn and her new calf interact.

This was Autumn’s sixth pregnancy. Miles is the dad.

The birth is part of the Greenville Zoo’s participation in the breeding program sanctioned by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The "species survival plan" ensures genetic diversity of the endangered species and involves giraffes being transferred to different zoos to breed.

The Masai giraffe is the largest giraffe subspecies and is found in southern Kenya and Tanzania, according to the zoo foundation.

Over the past three decades, it is estimated that populations of giraffes in the wild have decreased by as much as 40 percent. Fewer than 35,000 remain in the wild.