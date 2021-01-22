Proposed subdivision on Fountain Inn's Bryson Drive would include 163 houses, 20 townhomes

A proposed development along Bryson Drive in northern Fountain Inn would include 163 free standing houses and 20 townhomes, according to plans submitted earlier this month to the Greenville County Subdivision Advisory Committee.

The new subdivision would be called Mulberry Estates.

The townhomes are planned on a roughly four-acre tract on one side of Bryson and the houses would go on 49 acres directly across the road.

John Beeson of Mark III Properties Inc. in Spartanburg is the developer overseeing the project and Greenville's BlueWater Civil Design is handling the engineering.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

City Council voted Jan. 14 to rezone the four tracts where the new development would be built in relation the project. Fountain Inn recently annexed three of the four properties that were not already in city limits.

In comments filed with the GCSAC, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the development would require a traffic impact study and said project approval should be delayed until one was completed.

City Administrator Shawn Bell said Fountain Inn's planning commission will review the report and consider the proposal at its meeting in February.