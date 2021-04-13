Plans to ease traffic, revamp Mauldin's East Butler Road draw public opposition

Public comments formally submitted to the state Department of Transportation show general opposition to the agency's proposed plan for the East Butler Road corridor in Mauldin, which looks to significantly change one of the city's main thoroughfares.

The project has been years in the making and seeks to ease congestion on East Butler, which runs through central Mauldin and intersects with U.S. 276 and Interstate 385, as Mauldin experiences rapid growth.

Residents filed 19 official comments, which will be included in the final project proposal, from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5. Of those, 15 expressed opposition to the plan and only one voiced outright support. A few included questions or information with no direct view on the proposal.

Many of the comments against the plan centered around proposed changes to the intersection where Old Mill Road and Bethel Road meet East Butler. SCDOT's plan would move the Bethel intersection farther northeast and widen Old Mill to eliminate the staggered junction that currently exists.

But in moving Bethel, the plan would likely displace three existing homes and the families who live there. While those residents would be compensated, several people wrote in comments the destruction of the homes was unacceptable.

Others expressed concern about how diverting Bethel would affect flooding in the area and whether residents in a nearby townhome development would have more than one exit route in the event of an emergency.

Some comment writers said they were against the plan to have Bethel cut through a privately owned, 10-acre property.

Many of those opposed to the proposal for the intersection said they supported a plan included in a 2016 Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study report that recommended Bethel and Old Mill be aligned to create a single intersection.

But that plan would cut through a trailer park, displacing more residents than the current proposal. Because of the demographics of the trailer park, the 2016 plan would also violate guidelines necessary for federal funding, which accounts for about 80 percent of the project budget.

"We have to take that into account as well as the public comments in this phase," said Ted Creech, SCDOT assistant director of communications.

While most commenters voiced concern about the Old Mill/Bethel portion of the plan, a handful said they were worried proposed changes to Owens Lane near Main Street would adversely affect surrounding businesses.

One person wrote a simple comment of support for the plan. "Everything sounds good," they wrote.

Creech said the comments will be important in determining how the project goes forward. It's difficult to say exactly how they will be factored into the final project plan, Creech said, but they will be considered.

"Public comment does have an impact on final outcome of design," he said. "It's not something that we go through just to check the box. It's important for us to understand what the thoughts are."

The project would also include the addition of a multiuse path, a sidewalk, gutters and curbs, and updates to the North Main Street, Murray Drive and Fairfield Drive, and Brookbend Road intersections. Two culverts over Gilder Creek on East Butler would be replaced with a bridge.