Plans show future for Fountain Inn's Sanctified Hill Park: 'A prayer answered'

FOUNTAIN INN — After a years-long push from the surrounding community, a plan to revitalize Fountain Inn's Sanctified Hill Park is in motion and recently released renderings show what its future could look like.

Sanctified Hill, a central hub for the mostly Black neighborhood around it and the only park on the city's Laurens County side, has been neglected for years. Previously, its maintenance fell largely to the adjacent Golden View Baptist Church. But Golden View didn't own the park and lacked the resources fully address its needs.

And so Sanctified Hill fell into disrepair.

But Laurens County voters recently approved a capital projects sales tax, with $53,000 in revenue earmarked for improvements to the park. With funding secured, Fountain Inn hired landscaping architecture design firm Studio Main to create a master plan for the park's overhaul.

On May 22, the firm and the city hosted a party at the park to gather input from the community and presented two conceptual drawings to gauge reactions. Hundreds of people attended.

"It was constant conversation and people were smiling and they were excited," Studio Main's Blake Sanders said of the event.

Both plans include roughly the same features: playgrounds with shade sails, basketball courts with bleacher seating, upgrades to the dilapidated parking lot to include the addition of a traffic circle, walking trails, and picnic pavilions with bathrooms.

The layouts are arranged differently. One includes a memorial wall to late basketball players who used the parks courts, while the other would replace a dirt road between Golden View and Sanctified Hill with a paved one. Sanders said he is also considering adding a feature that would pay homage to the Rev. Sylvester Golden, Golden View's late founder and pastor.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The plans have not been approved by the project's steering committee or City Council and the final product could be a combination of the two ideas or deviate from both, Sanders said.

Jeffrey Williams, Golden View's current pastor, said he was thrilled when he saw the proposed designs. Until recently, he said, city employees rarely came to the park and he and his parishioners had to pitch in to mow the grass and maintain the lone swing set.

When the Laurens County CPST vote approached, he advocated for its approval and urged his church members from the pulpit to vote in favor.

He was encouraged when the city bought signage for its entrance and new nets for the basketball hoops not long ago. He said the conceptual plans from Studio Main exceeded his expectations.

"It was mind blowing to just see what the park could possibly look like when it's done," he said. "It will bring a lot more life to the park and, for me, it's a prayer answered."

Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer said Sanctified Hill has gone without the attention it deserves for too long. About 30 percent of the city's population lives in Laurens County and it is unfortunate the park was allowed to deteriorate.

Now that there is momentum, he said the city plans to move quickly to make improvements.

"It just hasn't been invested in over the years and we're excited to finally take care of it," he said.