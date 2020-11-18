Plan to memorialize unmarked graves of the enslaved at Clemson cemetery months away

State penitentiary archives housed in Columbia could provide some of the names researchers seek as they endeavor to preserve and memorialize hundreds buried in unmarked graves at Clemson University's Woodland Cemetery.

In a public update Wednesday afternoon, Clemson trustee David Dukes said work is ongoing and will likely continue well into 2021 as researchers work with community members and university leaders to iron out what to do about 604 detected "ground disturbances" at Woodland. Researchers agree they are the likely final resting places of enslaved and leased Black people who once worked on the grounds that now are part of Clemson University. The cemetery, known locally as Cemetery Hill, lies in the shadow of Memorial Stadium.

The historic graves today are marked with metal buttons tapped into the cemetery's asphalt paths and tiny white flags among hundreds of modern graves.

Dukes, speaking via video-conference as chairman of a trustee task force on Woodland, said that one of the professors heading up background research on the cemetery, Rhondda Thomas, was in Columbia this week exploring archives for the names of convict laborers who the state of South Carolina likely leased to Clemson College before 1914 during the school's early construction years. Some, researchers believe, are among the buried at Woodland.

"She's identified 12 who died at Clemson College and another who became ill at Clemson and died shortly after returning to the penitentiary," Dukes said.

Unmarked graves, which historians previously believed were primarily located on the southern and western sides of Woodland Cemetery, are, in fact, located throughout the cemetery. Archeologists using ground-penetrating radar up and down Cemetery Hill, the name locals use interchangeably with Woodland Cemetery, discovered a handful of likely graves even within the gated Calhoun family plot at the hill's apex.

Before it was Clemson University, the school's grounds were a working farm where hundreds of enslaved people maintained what was then known as Fort Hill Plantation. After the Civil War, Black sharecroppers continued to work on the land. Researchers agree that most of the convict laborers hired out to build the school's buildings after the plantation was deeded over to the state were also Black.

A time-lapse video created by the Clemson University research team and posted online shows how archeologists discovered the unmarked graves in a series of ground scans in August and September. A surveyor has plotted all of them on a detailed map of the cemetery.

Researchers are trying to establish what happened to the field stones that typically mark historic African American graves, and they are trying to figure out how so few graves were ultimately moved into a portion of Woodland Cemetery set aside for unmarked remains decades ago.

The discovery over the summer of unmarked graves among those for university presidents, trustees and longtime employees prompted Clemson's Board of Trustees to establish a task force to wade through the discovery's legal, social and historical implications. Before shutting down the public video feed on Wednesday for a closed discussion on security and advice from a lawyer, Dukes said Clemson trustees will address modern gravesites "in the near term" and in line with "our core values."

Listening in on the video conference up to that point were a number of people who hold modern plots at Woodland Cemetery.

"I know that there are folks who are anxious about what will happen at the cemetery with respect to future burials," Dukes said. "Those are decisions that will rest with the entire Board of Trustees."

Dukes also said that trustees will look at options for "future burial sites" on the Clemson campus.

Heading up research on Woodland Cemetery are Thomas and university historian Paul Anderson. Dukes said the pair will consult with national experts on historic African American gravesites — Lynn Rainville, director of institutional history and museums at Washington and Lee University and Michael Blakey, a professor of anthropology and American studies at the College of William and Mary. Rainville, in her book "Hidden History: African American Cemeteries in Central Virginia," wrote that preserving these sites is essential to understanding the history of regions — like the Upstate — whose populations up to and after the Civil War were at least 50 percent African American.

Also helping is an advisory panel of Black community members and a separate working group of university officials — labeled the Legacy Council — to preserve and memorialize the graves. The Legacy Council organized public tours of the cemetery on Oct. 25, which attracted more than 100 people.