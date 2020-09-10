Online survey: Greenville police advisory board seeks community's input

The recently formed Citizen's Advisory Panel on Public Safety is seeking input from residents before submitting recommendations on police policy to Greenville City Council, according to a statement from the city.

The panel, which was formed in June following widespread protests calling for police accountability in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, has created an online survey to assess resident views in seven areas: safety, trust, perceptions, use of force, oversight, hiring and demographics.

The survey includes questions about residents' specific interactions with police officers and their views on policing, with space to provide details.

The survey will inform the panel's final report, which it will present to Council on or before Oct. 11, when the panel is scheduled to expire.

The report will include recommendations on issues such as body cameras, use of force and K9 officers, the statement said.

The questionnaire will be active until Sept. 24.