Oconee Bell blooming now in the Upstate, but you'll have to act fast to see it

The Oconee Bell is currently performing its annual show. It is not a long engagement.

A floral orphan, cut off from genetic diversity and existing primarily in colonies of clones, the Oconee Bell has drawn recent attention as a rallying point of conservation efforts in the Upstate to save its limited habitat.

The plant spreads low to the ground. Dark green leaves have a reddish-purple edge and a generally oval shape. Fringed white flowers with yellow stamen rise on red stems in early spring, with the blooms tilted downward. In South Carolina, it is largely restricted to the steep banks surrounding streams feeding Lake Jocassee.

Easily accessed options for viewing are Jocassee Gorges Wilderness Area and Devils Fork State Park. The state park website warns of potential weekend crowds and lines to enter the park.

If you go in search of blooms, be sure to stay within public lands and on marked trails. As always, ask advice from those who know — park rangers, Department of Natural Resources officials and fellow flower seekers.

The plant is in the middle of its blooming season now and flowers will mostly be gone by early April.

Other sources for information on finding the Oconee Bell: