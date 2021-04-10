You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Main residents say tornado hit downtown Greenville, felling trees, power lines

  • Updated

GREENVILLE — Fire trucks blocked East Stone Avenue after trees tore into houses and felled powerlines on the evening of April 10.

Residents of the North Main community north of downtown said they witnessed a tornado. The wind burst happened just at sunset and created a visible path of damage.

The National Weather Service in Greer has received reports of damage and will investigate on Sunday morning, April 11, to confirm if a tornado touched down, meteorologist Clay Chaney told The Post and Courier.

“We will reevaluate that tomorrow and see how we’re going to go about it, but nothing has been confirmed," Chaney said.

The path of damaged trekked from behind the Universal Joint restaurant and Revel entertainment venue across Stone Avenue and onto the tree-lined East Earle Street.

Firefighters blocked off traffic ahead of the Northpointe complex as power lines sagged. Chainsaws had already begun sawing through wood.

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff.


Greenville April 2021 tornado

Damage along Stone Avenue in Greenville after a possible tornado on April 10, 2021. Provided/Lacy Butler

Mindy Hubble was sitting in her Earle Street home when she heard the wind roaring and looked out to see her daughter Teagan across the street to see if she was safe. Suddenly, the burst of wind was on top of them.

"I was like, 'It's a tornado, and you can see it coming," Hubble said. "And within seconds, it was gone."

A tree fall on Meghan Patel's house nearby. At first, she thought the tree had fallen in the yard, "until I saw insulation everywhere."

This is the second spring in a row that violent winds tore through a heavily wooded, established neighborhood in Greenville. Last April, an EF-2 strength tornado ripped a path through the Botany Woods community with more widespread damage.

Follow Eric on Twitter at @cericconnor.

Tags

Reporter/Local Editor

Eric is a reporter and local editor for The Post and Courier in Greenville. Previously with The Greenville News, he's covered the Upstate for two decades and served as a USA TODAY correspondent. He studied journalism at the University of South Carolina.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News