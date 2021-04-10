North Main residents say tornado hit downtown Greenville, felling trees, power lines

GREENVILLE — Fire trucks blocked East Stone Avenue after trees tore into houses and felled powerlines on the evening of April 10.

Residents of the North Main community north of downtown said they witnessed a tornado. The wind burst happened just at sunset and created a visible path of damage.

The National Weather Service in Greer has received reports of damage and will investigate on Sunday morning, April 11, to confirm if a tornado touched down, meteorologist Clay Chaney told The Post and Courier.

“We will reevaluate that tomorrow and see how we’re going to go about it, but nothing has been confirmed," Chaney said.

The path of damaged trekked from behind the Universal Joint restaurant and Revel entertainment venue across Stone Avenue and onto the tree-lined East Earle Street.

Firefighters blocked off traffic ahead of the Northpointe complex as power lines sagged. Chainsaws had already begun sawing through wood.

Mindy Hubble was sitting in her Earle Street home when she heard the wind roaring and looked out to see her daughter Teagan across the street to see if she was safe. Suddenly, the burst of wind was on top of them.

"I was like, 'It's a tornado, and you can see it coming," Hubble said. "And within seconds, it was gone."

A tree fall on Meghan Patel's house nearby. At first, she thought the tree had fallen in the yard, "until I saw insulation everywhere."

This is the second spring in a row that violent winds tore through a heavily wooded, established neighborhood in Greenville. Last April, an EF-2 strength tornado ripped a path through the Botany Woods community with more widespread damage.