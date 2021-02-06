Next phase of renovations to Mauldin Cultural Center set to begin this spring

Work is set to begin soon on a new lobby and outdoor plaza at the Mauldin Cultural Center.

Economic Development Director Van Broad said the second phase of renovations to the 82-year-old building are scheduled to begin in April or May.

The project will include overhauling a kitchen in the center, which previously served as Mauldin Elementary school, into a lobby, complete with a box office, plush seating, a bar and new bathrooms.

A section of the current kitchen's wall will be demolished and replaced with a sliding door that will open onto the cultural center's new plaza. Mauldin Cultural Affairs Manager Keira Heider said the coming outdoor space will be designed as a public area, where anyone can pass an evening after a show or eating at a nearby restaurant.

"We're trying to create a nice, upscale environment but also a place where people can be comfortable," Heider said.

Broad said there are also plans to fold additional updates — such as upgrading the building's Rotary Room, windows and existing restrooms — that have been folded into the proposed renovation.

The project will cost an estimated $550,000, according to Broad. The City of Mauldin has already pledged $261,000 to the renovation and County Councilmembers Butch Kirven, Dan Tripp and Liz Seman have set aside another $30,000 from their community projects fund.

Broad said the Cultural Center is in the process of applying for other grants to raise the remaining funds.

"It depends on the level of funding as to the level of development that we'll do," he said. "With the funding we have on hand, we can do the lobby and plaza. But we've got some other things we want to do."

The city bought the building from Greenville County Schools more than a decade ago and began using it as an activity center. Over the passed five years, it has been upgrading the facility, including a complete renovation of its auditorium, to transform it into a hub for the arts.

Broad said the investment has spurred positive growth for the city. The programming offered at the Cultural Center, both classes and performances, has grown since the upgrades began. In a letter from The Parker Group, a Greenville development company set to create the anchor project of Mauldin's long-planned city center, the firm's founder Drew Parker wrote the city's investment in the arts was a key factor in the decision to take the project on.

"It's an economic catalyst in our community," Broad said.