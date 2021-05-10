New charter school to occupy former Samsung facility in Mauldin

A charter school is set to move into the former site of a Samsung call center in Mauldin.

On May 6, Mauldin City Council amended the use description for the 22-acre property to make way for the school.

The school, which was not publicly named, will renovate the building on Bridgeway Boulevard to add 54 classrooms, arts and science rooms, a cafeteria and a gym. Updates will also include the addition of outdoor athletic areas and a playground.

Renovations are scheduled to begin in June and the school plans to open its doors in August 2022.

It will serve kindergarten through 12th grade and focus on math and science. Its curriculum will also include an emphasis on environmental sustainability and renewable energy, according to City Council materials. The school will eventually serve between 1,100 and 1,200 students.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The property sits about a half-mile away from Mauldin Elementary School and Mauldin Middle School. The building is owned by Village Land Inc. and sits in the Center Pointe planned development.

Mayor Terry Merritt said Samsung occupied the building until the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to conduct operations remotely. As the pandemic continued, he said, the Korean tech giant determined it would not be moving back in to the facility.

Merritt said he believes the new school will be a positive addition to the city.