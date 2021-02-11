More West End parking and a trail along the railroad line in the works behind Fluor Field

GREENVILLE — The parking shortage in downtown's West End is clear to see, not only when Fluor Field's lights are aglow but even as dinnertime sets in and restaurants get busy.

Plans for a parking garage are in the works. When one will come to fruition is uncertain as nearby County Square develops.

In the meantime, the city is turning dirt on a project to take a small bite out of the problem and will likely add a new path to improve walking access between the West End's two primary streets.

Last month, the city bought a .07-acre stretch of property — which resembles the shape of a meat cleaver — along the railroad line that runs just beyond the outfield wall of Fluor Field between South Main Street and Field Street.

The wider portion along South Main is currently being developed into 48 new parking spaces, with another two that will be freed up along the street.

The property was on the verge of becoming a single-story Starbucks, Mayor Knox White said, which would have been out of step with the mixed-use trend being cultivated in the West End. The city is currently working with an urban designer to create a blueprint for how the area between Fluor Field and Augusta Street with its collection of empty lots will be developed.

One idea that has emerged preliminarily is a walking path that will stretch alongside the rail line.

"This is a great opportunity to have a walking connection between Augusta and South Main," White said.

The path is possible in part because the railroad is used at most a couple times a day at a snail's pace speed, he said.

"If this were a full-scale rail line that is fast-moving trains coming along there, it would be a no-go," he said.

The open space along the rail line is already being used for that purpose and has been for some time, said longtime Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, who represents the West End district.

"We’ve been walking there for a long time," she said. "People have actually been doing it because the train doesn’t even come every day, and soon as it is, it’s gone."

On the other side of the property line from Fluor Field is the Greenville Transit Authority's maintenance facility, which will soon be moved to a new location on Worley Road and the prime real estate sold.

Plans for the GTA property aren't public. White said each involves parking and fits with development of an integrated walking trail that would one day include a public plaza at Field Street where it meets with Augusta Street.

The first phase would be to do a basic sidewalk, he said, then "let's see what it looks like next summer and how people like it, and if they do, we can expand it even more."

The parking will take six to eight months to complete, Deputy City Manager Eden Freeman said.

The work comes as the city has pledged $2.55 million to collaborate with the Greenville Drive organization on turning Field Street into a hybrid entertainment district.

The project, dubbed "Jackson Way," will coincide with the current development of the .408 Jackson luxury apartment mixed-use development across Fluor Field and Greenville High School.

The .408 name is a nod to Greenville native Shoeless Joe Jackson's first-season batting average, which remains a Major League rookie record.