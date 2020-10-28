More than 100,000 still without power in the Upstate hours after Zeta left the area

Tropical Storm Zeta had left the Upstate by midday, but as of Thursday night, the area is still dealing with the damage it left in its wake.
Flooding lingered in parts of the county Thursday afternoon and, with the soil saturated and some strong winds still expected, tree falls are still possible.
About 89,000 Duke Power customers in the Upstate were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the utility's outage map. About 49,000 of those outages are in Greenville County and 14,000 were in Spartanburg County.
About 12,000 Blue Ridge Electric Co-op customer were without power as of Thursday evening.
Outages forced some businesses and government agencies to close, including the Greenville Zoo and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' Clemson and York offices.
The storm downed 80 trees in Greenville between 7 a.m. and noon Thursday, according to a statement from the city, and knocked out power to 15 intersections with traffic lights, which are now running on generators. There are 75 city employees assigned to storm cleanup.
Some isolated rain and thunderstorms are still possible in the area Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.