More diversity, training and oversight: Greenville public safety panel gives final report

After four months, the Citizen’s Advisory Panel on Public Safety presented its final report to Greenville City Council on Monday, emphasizing increased diversity among the ranks of the police department, more regular training for officers in the department's use of force policy and practices, and increasing awareness and training for the city's permanent citizen advisory board.

The panel was formed in June when multiple high-profile killings of black people by police across the country sparked local and national protests. It was tasked with reviewing areas such as the Greenville Police Department's use of force policy, body camera procedures, hiring practices and oversight.

During a council workshop Monday afternoon, panel chair Stacey Mills presented how the demographics of the department differed from that of the community it served. Where as 85 percent of Greenville's police officers are white men, Black people make up more than a quarter of the city's population, and more than half of Greenville's population are female.

The panel recommended the city contract with an independent auditor to evaluate the department's hiring practices.

To address the disparity, the panel also urged the city to increase outreach among students in the area, establish incentives and support programs for young people interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement and expand programs in the community to attract more local candidates.

Mayor Knox White said that based on the data presented to City Council, it was clear changes needed to be made to the way the department recruited new officers.

"We clearly need to do some things differently," he said.

The panel also recommended changes to the department's use of force policy. For the most part, the suggested revisions did not deviate extensively from the department's already established training procedures and protocols. Instead, the panel recommended the department reorganize the policy document to emphasize de-escalation and the "sanctity of life," moving sections that addressed those subjects to the introduction of the policy.

The changes also included the addition of a policy forbidding officers to strike a person in the head or fire a gun at a vehicle unless it was necessary to protect their own life or the life of another person. Interim Police Chief Howie Thompson said the recommendations paralleled what officers were already trained to do.

In regards to the use of K9s, the panel recommended officers limit the use police dogs in crowd control situations and pushed stronger policies around the use of body cameras if a dog is used. The panel also suggested Greenville officers receive use of force training twice a year rather than once, as they do now.

The panel suggested the department purchase equipment that would automatically activate an officer's body worn camera when their firearm was removed from its holster. Greenville police are already outfitted with similar equipment that triggers the camera when police activate blue lights or unholster their stun guns.

The panel estimated the cost of the equipment for sidearms would cost about $60,000 and recommended the city begin the purchasing process as soon as possible.

Thompson said the department has already acquired a limited number of the firearm holster equipment and plans to buy more.

While the panel was founded in June and dissolved after Monday's meeting, Greenville has a permanent citizen review board that oversees the city police department. The panel recommended that every member appointed to the seven-person board be required to go on a ride along with an officer and receive more hands on training.

During protests this summer, advocates called for the board to be given subpoena power to allow it to conduct independent investigations of misconduct allegations. At the workshop Monday, the panel did not recommend the board be given that authority, and officials the ability to issue subpoenas would have to come from the state, not City Council.

Citing an online survey the panel conducted, in which a significant portion of non-white respondents indicated they were reluctant to call the police, Councilman Kenneth Gibson raised concerns that the board did not have more authority as similar bodies do in some other cities across the country.

"With that type of distrust in that community, does that lend itself to us moving more toward an investigative model as opposed to a review and appeal model that we're at now?" he asked.

Mills said that while the panel considered the findings of the survey, it received the results just weeks before presenting its final report and did not have time to significantly change its suggestions in light of the responses. He said that while the panel is dissolving, he hoped the work it did leads to further conversation among the city's leaders and long-term change going forward.

"What we present to you today is a beginning, not a conclusion," he told Council.